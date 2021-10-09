Spy: Keeping up with the Barrett partners

While her boyfriend has been tossing the ball across the Tasman, Alice made a stand for farmers a few weeks ago on her Instagram. Photo / Instagram

While her boyfriend has been tossing the ball across the Tasman, Alice made a stand for farmers a few weeks ago on her Instagram. Photo / Instagram

While the All Black brothers of Beauden, Scott and Jordie Barrett have been making fans proud on the field, their partners have been holding down the fort back home.

This week, Scott secured a place in MIQ to return home for family reasons. Last year the Crusaders' player announced his engagement to long-term girlfriend Hannah McCulloch, who holds a Bachelor of Commerce in agriculture, majoring in farm management.

Earlier this year, without media fanfare, the two married, with Scott donning a tux and bow tie and the new Mrs Barrett in a beautiful strapped wedding dress with fishtail.

Scott and wife Hannah. Photo / Instagram

Scott's return home before the ABs and as his brothers head to the Northern Hemisphere to tour Europe, speculation is that the couple may be expecting.

Older brother Beauden, missed daughter Billie Rose's first birthday last month, with wife accountant and influencer Hannah, celebrating with her family — showing a cute picture of her daughter driving a miniature Land Rover on Instagram.

No news when younger brother Jordie will pop the question to long-term girlfriend Taranaki farm manager Alice Marshall. Of all the Barrett women, Marshall has the Barrett family passion of farming in the Naki entrenched in her.

Hannah and Beauden with daughter Billie. Photo / Instagram

While her boyfriend has been tossing the ball across the Tasman, Alice made a stand for farmers a few weeks ago on her Instagram.

"Shout out to all farmers, big and small, who are putting in some serious, continuous mahi. I'm starting to get a bit sick of listening to people bagging the agricultural industry. It's incredibly frustrating after seeing farmers working so hard to provide for our country. If everyone could spend a day in the life of a farmer we would all have so much more respect for what they do," wrote Marshall.