Spy: Revealed — the A-list spring baby boom

Samantha Hayes and baby Amaya.

All Black Richie Mo'unga and wife Sophie have welcomed their second child to the world — the latest in an A-list spring baby boom.

Mo'unga — whose new son is called Marley — was one of three All Blacks who hung back from the team's tour departure in August to stay on baby watch. Sam Whitelock and wife Hannah welcomed their third child Penelope at the end of August, while Spy understands Aaron Smith and wife Teagan 's second child is due any moment.

The baby boom is not limited to the rugby stars.

The Block NZ's biggest winners Sam Cable and Emmett Vallender became engaged to their partners around the same time and are having babies at around the same time too.

Cable and fiancee Lydia Lawrence welcomed their first baby, a boy named Sebastian, and Vallender and fiancee Zigie Wightman, are also expecting a boy next month.

The pair, who won $480k on the reality show, will also be each other's best man at their weddings.

Meanwhile, Hollywood star KJ Apa and girlfriend Clara Berry welcomed their first child, a son, this week in Los Angeles. The baby has been named Sasha Vai Keneti Apa, (KJ is short for Keneti James), with Apa's father having the name Keneti too. KJ's mother Tessa has been up in Los Angeles supporting the new parents.

Richie Mo'unga and baby Marley with big sister Billie.

Still in Hollywood, this week actor Anna Hutchison revealed that she and husband Mike Gillespie would soon be having a baby brother or sister for 2-year-old daughter Joanie Pearl.

In Sydney, top model Georgia Fowler and partner Nathan Dalah welcomed baby girl Dylan Aman two weeks ago. The Victoria's Secret star has posted loving photos on Instagram.

On the TV front, Celebrity Treasure Island co-host Matt Chisholm has been on baby alert this week with expectant wife Ellen travelling from their lifestyle block in Otago to the city to be close to the hospital.

Georgia Fowler and baby Dylan.

Two weeks ago newsreader Samantha Hayes and her fiancé, Jeroen "Jay" Blaauw welcomed their second child, Amaya Violet Blaauw — a little sister for 2-year-old brother Marlow.

And just weeks before that Westside stars Antonia Prebble and partner Dan Musgrove welcomed their second son Augustus Benedict Musgrove, little brother to 2-year-old Freddie.