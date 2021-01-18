Aaron Smith and partner Teagan Voykovich tie the knot

Aaron Smith and partner Teagan Voykovich, pictured with their son Luka. Photo / Instagram

All Black Aaron Smith has this weekend tied the knot with long-time partner Teagan Voykovich.

The couple is yet to share any photos from the ceremony, which took place near Hot Water Beach in the Coromandel Peninsula.

Voykovich posted photos of the venue and herself with her bridesmaids to her Instagram stories.

The posts were flooded with congratulatory messages from followers as well as wedding guests.

The couple announced their engagement in March 2019, when the All Black player proposed to his partner during a holiday in Fiji.

The couple have one child, Luka.