Spy: It's all about baby No 2 for Kiwi A-Listers

Aaron Smith and wife Teagan, with their son Luka, will soon have a new addition to the team.

While the world waits for Harry and Meghan's baby No 2, a number of Kiwi A-listers are following suit.

All Black Aaron Smith and wife Teagan shared news of their second addition last weekend with social media posts.

Aaron's post said: "Coming soon. Grateful," with a picture of their son Luka holding his wife's baby bump. Teagan used the same image and wrote: "We are beyond excited to have baby number two coming soon!"

Also on the "arriving soon" list are All Black great Richie and former Black Stick Gemma McCaw, who are expecting a sibling for daughter Charlotte in the next few months.

On the "arriving very soon" list are Bachelor host Art Green and wife Matilda's second child, who will be a sibling for their son Milo.

Sky Sport presenter Joe Wheeler, who is back on air after being stood down briefly last month, is expecting baby No 2 with wife Courtney - a sibling for daughter Indie.

"Some awesome news outta Wheeler HQ we have another Wheeler being added to our team come September!! Courtney, Indie and I couldn't be more excited for this next adventure," Wheeler told his followers on social media last week.

Acting stars Antonia Prebble and Dan Musgrove are expecting a sibling for their 21-month-old son Freddie later in the year too, and Newshub presenter Samantha Hayes and fiance Ja Blaauw are expecting a sibling for son Marlow.

The Hits radio host Laura McGoldrick-Guptill and husband Black Cap Martin Guptill started off this year's A-List baby No 2s with the addition of son Theodore (Teddy) in February - a brother for their daughter Harley.