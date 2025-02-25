The state of King Charles and Prince Harry's relationship is under the microscope again after the monarch dodged a conversation about the Invictus Games with a British athlete who competed there earlier this month. Photo / Getty Images
With Harry reportedly all but estranged from the royal family, his father King Charles made a comment during a recent outing that has caused speculation.
An off-the-cuff moment between King Charles and a British athlete has appeared to provide a huge clue about where his relationship with Prince Harry is at amid years of reported tension.
Fast-forward to just a couple of days ago, and the King found himself in a meeting with former Army captain and para-sports athlete David Henson at the Imperial College London’s Centre for Injury Studies.
During their conversation, Henson brought up the fact that he’d previously competed at the inaugural Invictus Games himself – but the monarch seemingly refused to engage in the topic of his son’s high-profile event any further, responding with simply: “Fantastic”.
“So, I thought that was really interesting - that was an opportunity for the King to acknowledge the Invictus Games with somebody, who was front and centre of it when it first started, and has been a kind of pin-up for rehabilitation and getting up and getting on with his life and doing incredible things despite having life-threatening, life-altering injuries …
“That was really quite telling, the King just sort of didn’t acknowledge the (Invictus) Games at all.”
With the Invictus Games set to return to the UK in 2027, with Birmingham playing host, Nikkhah also weighed in on the likelihood of other royal family members turning up to support the Harry-led event.
“When I was talking to a friend of the King’s around the time of Harry’s 40th [last September] and musing on Birmingham in 2027, that friend of the King’s felt that, you know, the King probably would want to go and wouldn’t want to be churlish about it, and would want to show his support for Harry when he’s here.”
However, she added: “But it really depends on how the family dynamic plays out over the next couple of years – as things stand now, it’s unlikely you’d get other members of the royal family there.”
“Whatever reconciliation or bridge-building happens, it needs to be a three-way process,” he said.
“People keep asking about the King’s feelings, but William also has to be on board, which adds complexity. It’s tricky, and a situation nobody wants. But whatever the way forward is, it has to work for everybody.”