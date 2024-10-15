The job requires the successful applicant to work five days a week, including some weekends, and accommodation can be provided if required.

Their role is to keep the royal residence clean and tidy and look after any guests staying at Windsor Castle, but the housekeeper will be expected to travel to other royal residences if needed.

“You’ll upkeep, clean and care for a wide range of interiors and items, ensuring they’re presented to their very best,” the advertisement read.

“Learning from your colleagues, you’ll gain the specialist professional skills needed, always aiming for the highest standards.

“You’ll take care of guests and work front-of-house to support functions and events too.”

The salary in the job ad in question has since been update. Photo / royal.uk

The blunder comes days before King Charles and Queen Camilla touch down in Australia on October 18 for a royal visit. Although the monarch has visited Australia 17 times, it will be his first visit since his coronation last year.

In the lead up to their arrival, many Australians have been questioning the relevance of the monarchy, with the country’s republican movement saying now is the “time for Australia to say, ‘Thanks, but we’ve got it from here’.”

In a statement released on Monday, Australian Republican Movement (ARM) co-chair Esther Anatolitis said in modern Australia “we elect our representatives on merit”.

“It’s time to wave goodbye to royal reign on what we’re calling Monarchy: The Farewell Oz Tour!” Anatolitis said of the upcoming visit.

However, the monarch has declared he won’t be blocking the push to make Australia a republic during his tour of the country.

His private secretary Nathan Ross told the ARM the King plans to stay out of the debate.

“Please be assured that your views on this matter have been noted very carefully,” the response stated. “His Majesty, as a constitutional monarch, acts on the advice of his ministers and whether Australia becomes a republic is, therefore, a matter for the Australian public to decide.”

A Buckingham Palace spokesman has since said: “Like his mother before him, it has always been the case that his majesty the King feels that it is a matter for the Australian people.”

Australia last held a referendum on a republic in 1999 with more than 60% of voters opted to keep Australia a constitutional monarchy.

The King and Queen Camilla will arrive in Sydney on Friday.