William also shared a tweet shortly after the country’s loss, “This time it just wasn’t meant to be,” he said. “We’re all still so proud of you. Onwards.”

It comes after Kate and Charlotte attended the Wimbledon Men’s Finals, marking the second time Kate, who is currently undergoing chemotherapy for an undisclosed form of cancer, has made a public appearance this year.

William, Prince of Wales, and his son Prince George stand in the stands before the start of the match. Photo / Getty Images

Walking to her seat in the Royal Box, Kate received a standing ovation, which resulted in her daughter looking in awe.

The young royal was photographed smiling up at her mum, who waved and smiled amid the standing ovation from the crowd.

Mother and daughter met with the Ladies champion ahead of the match, and Kate was gifted a tennis racquet used by Barbora Krejcikova to win the women’s final on Saturday.

The pair then took their seats in the Royal Box at Centre Court for the men’s singles final between Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz and Serbia’s Novak Djokovic, alongside Kate’s sister Pippa Middleton.

Pippa Middleton, Stefan Edberg, Princess Charlotte of Wales, Marjory Gengler and Catherine Princess of Wales court-side of Centre Court during the men's final. Photo / Getty Images

Photographer Karwai Tang snapped the emotional photo of Charlotte and her mother, and told People magazine: “When [Kate] usually comes in, she walks down the steps and into her seat. She doesn’t normally stand and wave. But she stood for a while and took it all in.

“For her to acknowledge it and take in the applause was special.”

Tang took another photo of the moment Charlotte returned to her seat with her aunt Pippa after a break, sharing a laugh with her mum. “You can tell that all three of them were enjoying themselves - Charlotte is following the game like her mother. You can see their excitement,” he said.

It’s not the first time the young princess, who is third in line to the throne, has appeared at the sporting event. She made her debut at Wimbledon last year alongside her parents and her brother Prince George. Meanwhile, little brother Prince Louis, 6, is yet to appear at the tennis championship, and may not for another couple of years as his siblings both attended for the first time at the age of 8.

They are the exception to the no-kids rule for the Royal Box.