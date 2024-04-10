The Prince of Wales has broken his social media silence for the first time since his wife's cancer diagnosis went public. Photo / AP

The Prince of Wales has broken his social media silence for the first time since his wife's cancer diagnosis went public. Photo / AP

Prince William has made a statement on Instagram for the first time since Kate Middleton shared the news of her cancer diagnosis with the world.

The Prince of Wales, 41, shared a tribute to England Lioness player Rachel Daly after she recently announced her retirement, reports the Daily Mail.

William, who is on holiday with his wife and children amid the Easter break, posted from the official account he shares with Kate.

William returned to Instagram to pay tribute to Lioness player Rachel Daly as she announced her retirement. Photo / @princeandprincessofwales

The couple and their children have not appeared in public recently, as Kate continues to recover while undergoing preventative chemotherapy after her disease was detected during major surgery earlier this year.

William has not been seen in public since the announcement and is not expected to return to full-time duties until their children go back to school.

Speaking on camera to share her diagnosis, Kate said that she and her husband had been “doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family”.

Having William alongside her had been “a great source of comfort and reassurance”, she added, as she continues to “focus on making a full recovery”.

In the emotional message, the Princess of Wales said it had been an “incredibly tough couple of months” for her and her family, but that she was “getting stronger every day”.

“My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy and I look forward to being back when I am able, but for now I must focus on making a full recovery,” she continued.

Kate last appeared in an official capacity at the Christmas Day service in Sandringham last year, and as of yet there is no set date for her return to public life.

Prince William, Kate Middleton and their three children have kept a low profile since the Princess of Wales announced her diagnosis. Photo / Getty Images

The news came after weeks of theories about her whereabouts and wellbeing circulating online.

A former Palace aide told People magazine that the concern about her health was a “complex reaction”.

“There was no malintent,” they said. “But it unleashed a pent-up feeling that people wanted information - unfortunately, that’s the curse of being a modern royal.”

King Charles has also been diagnosed with cancer after undergoing prostate surgery in January.

In early February, Buckingham Palace shared the news of his cancer diagnosis.

Since then, he has paid tribute to his daughter-in-law’s bravery in opening up to the world about her own condition.

According to Buckingham Palace, “His Majesty is so proud of Catherine for her courage in speaking as she did”.



