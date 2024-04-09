Kate Middleton has broken with royal tradition in replying to get-well cards from members of the public. Photo / Getty Images

Kate Middleton has broken with royal tradition in replying to get-well cards from members of the public. Photo / Getty Images

Catherine, Princess of Wales, has sent thank you notes for the well-wishes she has received since she announced she was receiving cancer treatment.

The 41-year-old royal announced in a video message last month that she was undergoing chemotherapy after the disease was detected following her major abdominal surgery in January, and now members of the public have begun receiving notes expressing gratitude for their “thoughtful gestures”.

A note obtained by Hello! magazine showed the short message is on Kensington Palace-headed paper and read: “Thank you for your kind well wishes to Her Royal Highness The Princess of Wales. Your thoughtful gesture is very much appreciated.”

But in a break with royal tradition, no photograph accompanied the note, which was instead left blank on one side.

The palace typically sends out such messages on behalf of Kate and her husband Prince William in response to cards for occasions such as their or their children’s birthdays, their wedding anniversary, and Christmas.

Kate - who has Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and 5-year-old Prince Louis with her husband - has been absent from public duties since January and announced last month that she is receiving cancer treatment.

She said: “I wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you personally, for all the wonderful messages of support and for your understanding whilst I’ve been recovering from surgery. It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family. But I’ve had a fantastic medical team who’ve taken great care of me for which I’m so grateful.

“In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London. And at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous.

Kate Middleton is undergoing chemotherapy treatment for cancer. Photo / Kensington Palace

“The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present.

“This of course, came as a huge shock. And William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family.

“As you can imagine, this has taken time, it has taken me time to recover for major surgery in order to start my treatment.”