Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales. Photo / Getty Images

Global picture agency Getty Images has provided a public explanation after adding a new editor’s note on Kate Middleton’s cancer diagnosis video.

Social media users were quick to notice the caption of the video on Monday, which read: “This handout clip was provided by a third-party organisation and may not adhere to Getty Images’ editorial policy.”

The note sparked a flood of comments online amid recent controversies surrounding the release of edited photos by the royal family, reports news.com.au.

“Of course the Kate Middleton video was fake: Getty adds addendum that suggests video was not legitimate... Kensington Palace stumbling around in the dark,” one person wrote.

“Getty Images have placed an editor’s note on the video of Kate Middleton where she reveals she has cancer. The note states the footage ‘might not adhere to its editorial policy’. Why on earth have they done this?” another person asked on X, formerly Twitter.

In March, Princess Kate posted a Mother’s Day photo on Instagram, which was withdrawn by international agencies after the palace confessed to the image being manipulated.

Kate, the Princess of Wales, is undergoing chemotherapy. The video announcement came after weeks of speculation spread on social media about her whereabouts and health since she was hospitalised in January for unspecified abdominal surgery. Photo / Kensington Palace

Getty did not immediately provide any further details regarding Kate’s cancer announcement video when the note was added.

However, the visual media agency has now provided more information after the note sparked a reaction online, fuelling even more conspiracies and rumours surrounding the Princess of Wales’ condition.

The agency told E!News that it is a “standard editors note to handout content provided by third-party organisations” – in this case, Kensington Palace.

Getty had previously confirmed that the clip was filmed by BBC Studios two days prior to its release on March 22.

“BBC Studios filmed a message from the Princess of Wales at Windsor this week. We would like to wish Her Royal Highness a speedy recovery,” the statement revealed.

Last month, Kate Middleton announced in a video statement that she had started receiving preventative chemotherapy treatment. She consoled others battling cancer patients, saying “You are not alone.

“In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous,” she explained. “The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventive chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment.”



