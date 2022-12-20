Harry is due to sit down with his long-time friend to share details on his upcoming book. Photo / Getty Images

Prince Harry is set to drop more bombshells in an upcoming interview with journalist Tom Bradby.

The Duke of Sussex is set to promote his upcoming memoir – titled Spare – in an interview with the ITV journalist and it’s likely he will reveal some details about what the book will include.

Bradby has a close relationship with the prince as the two, along with Prince William, have been friends since they were teenagers.

The Sun has reported the interview which The Times has claimed is being recorded this week, will be an in-depth conversation and will be broadcast early next month ahead of the memoir’s release on January 10.

In addition to the interview with Bradby, Harry will also sit down with US news anchor Anderson Cooper for the show CBS show 60 Minutes.

Cooper reportedly “won the prince’s trust” after he spoke openly about his mental health.

It comes after a source told The Sun, Harry may have “had to sex up” the book.

Spare is due to be released on January 10. Photo / AP

The source said the book has been back and forth between the Californian based royal, his ghostwriter J.R. Moehringer and the publishers “a few times” as parts of the manuscript have had to be revisited.

“They wanted more than was in the first draft, and then Harry wanted to refine things after the Queen passed away. But there has been extra toing and froing people don’t know about.

“This is because the publishers wanted more areas covered and more detail on some things that were already included.

“There is a real concern that that means Harry has had to sex up the book and include revelations that even he might not even be that comfortable with.”

Spare is due to be released on January 10 and comes amid the fallout following the release of Harry and Meghan’s Netflix docuseries which included multiple bombshell claims including one where Harry said his brother Prince William “screamed and shouted” at him.

The brothers have had a rocky relationship since Harry resigned from royal duties in 2020. Photo / AP

Harry said that during a crisis meeting in 2020 when he and the Royal family planned the couple’s exit, William was so upset he resorted to screaming and shouting at his brother.

“They saw what they wanted to see ... the saddest part is the wedge between me and my brother.”

He added that the monarchy were “happy to lie to protect my brother and for three years they were never willing to tell the truth to protect us.”