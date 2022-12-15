The Duchess of Sussex claims that Buckingham Palace used her to protect other members of the royal family. Video / Netflix

From screaming matches to “foreign organisms” and texts from Beyonce - the final three episodes of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix series have revealed fresh details about the ins and outs of Megxit.

The hotly-anticipated second half of Meghan & Harry dropped on Netflix on Thursday night, taking a look back at their wedding day and early days as working royals, their eventual journey to the US and their court case against the Mail on Sunday.

And the couple got candid about what led to Megxit, even claiming that their plans to potentially move to New Zealand - that’s right, they considered a move to Aotearoa - were rejected by the now-King Charles.

So, here’s five more major revelations we took away from the final episodes as the series ended with the couple shifting the focus back to their new life as a family in California. Pop the kettle on and get out the biscuits, because the tea is piping hot.

Meghan: I was a ‘foreign organism’

In episode four, Meghan suggested the royals didn’t like her because she “wasn’t like them”, hinting it was to do with her race.

Speaking to the camera, she said the couple’s private secretary told her the royal family was like a “fish swimming perfectly”.

“Then there’s this foreign organism. And they were like ‘What is that? What is it doing here? It doesn’t look like us, it doesn’t move like us, get it off of us’.

“And she just explained that, you know, they’ll soon see that it’s stronger, faster, even better with this organism as part of it. It will be hard at the beginning for them to adjust to this new thing. But then it’ll be amazing.

“And I was really hopeful that that was true.”

Prince William reportedly lost his temper at his brother during a crisis meeting. Photo / Getty Images

Prince William ‘screamed and shouted’ at Harry

The couple claimed the Queen’s crisis meeting with Harry, William and Charles at Sandringham in January 2020 was planned so that Meghan wouldn’t be in the room.

She was in Canada with Archie, so Harry had to go alone - and he made some jaw-dropping claims about his brother William’s behaviour during the meeting.

“It was terrifying to have my brother scream and shout at me, and my father say things that just simply weren’t true, and my grandmother quietly sit there and sort of take it all in,” he said.

“The saddest part is the wedge between me and my brother.”

He added that the monarchy were “happy to lie to protect my brother and for three years they were never willing to tell the truth to protect us.”

Harry and Meghan supported by celeb pals

Actor and filmmaker Tyler Perry emerged as the couple’s lifeline when they first moved to the US.

Not only did he offer them his Los Angeles home as a refuge, he added extra security measures and built a taller fence once the news of their location broke.

And when the couple’s second child Lilibet was born, they asked Perry to be her godfather in a sweet full-circle moment.

He wasn’t the only celeb pal to be featured in the series, from Meghan’s Suits co-star Abigail Spencer to tennis legend Serena Williams. Meghan even name-dropped Beyonce, revealing Queen Bey texted her after the Oprah interview aired in 2021.

Meghan recalled her first public engagement with the Queen, who she saw as a "grandmother figure". Photo / AP

Memories of the Queen

Meghan recalled her first public engagement with the Queen, including the moment the monarch reached over to put a blanket over her knees in the car.

She remembered laughing with the Queen, who she saw as a “grandmother figure”, adding, “That feels like family.”

Meanwhile, Harry claimed he was “blocked” from having a meeting with his grandmother in January 2020 by the royal household, despite her telling him she had a week free to spend time with him.

The Sussexes also recalled the Queen offering them Frogmore House, an upgrade from their first home Nottingham Cottage, which they said was so small that Harry would bump his head on the ceiling - but “no one would ever believe it”.

Harry wants an apology from the royals

Prince William may have attempted to mend things with Harry over text.

The couple filmed the moment Harry received a text from his brother the day after their interview with Oprah aired. When he showed Meghan the message on his phone, she said “wow” and advised him to take a breather.

But whatever the text said, it clearly didn’t offer up an apology.

In the final episode, Harry did not hold back, telling the camera that he’s accepted the fact that he’s “never going to get a genuine apology” from the Firm.

“And I’ve had to make peace with the fact that we’re probably never going to get genuine accountability or genuine apology. You know, my wife and I, we’re moving on. We’re focused on what’s coming next.”

But what’s coming next includes Harry’s much-hyped autobiography Spare. So if we’ve learned anything from Harry & Meghan, it’s that the Sussexes aren’t quite ready to move on just yet.







