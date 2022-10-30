Harry's new book may contain more than the Duke had planned, a new report claims.

A new report which claims Prince Harry’s publisher sent the manuscript for his upcoming memoir back to him multiple times has sparked concerns that he “had to sex up” the book by adding more uncomfortable revelations about the royal family.

Spare, whose title alludes to the expression “an heir and a spare”, will be released around the world on January 10. That date was pushed back by the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

“The book has been back and forth between Harry and (his ghostwriter) J.R. Moehringer and the publishers a few times,” a source told British newspaper The Sun, saying Harry was asked to “revisit” several parts of the manuscript.

“They wanted more than was in the first draft, and then Harry wanted to refine things after the Queen passed away. But there has been extra toing and froing people don’t know about.

“This is because the publishers wanted more areas covered and more detail on some things that were already included.

“There is a real concern that that means Harry has had to sex up the book and include revelations that even he might not even be that comfortable with.”

The book has been causing waves well before its release. Photo / Penguin Random House

A media release announcing Spare’s title and release date last week also included a brief description of its contents.

“Spare takes readers immediately back to one of the most searing images of the 20th century: two young boys, two princes, walking behind their mother’s coffin as the world watched in sorrow and horror,” it said.

“As Diana, Princess of Wales, was laid to rest, billions wondered what the princes must be thinking and feeling – and how their lives would play out from that point on.

“With its raw, unflinching honestly, Spare is a landmark publication full of insight, revelation, self-examination and hard-won wisdom about the eternal power of love over grief.”

The publisher, Penguin Random House, is said to have “pushed back” against attempts to make the memoir “too sensitive”.

The Sun also reports that close associates of Harry, including ex-girlfriends, were stunned when he asked them to speak to his ghostwriter, having previously felt pressured to avoid any interactions with the media that would violate his privacy.

“Harry did reach out. Friends and girlfriends were polite and said they would think about it, but ultimately most said no,” a second publishing source told the paper.

“It was felt to be kind of ironic that Harry would hit the roof if he ever had an inkling that they spoke to the media, but now he wants them to when he needs their help.”

Harry and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex. Photo / AP

Harry’s book is expected to cause plenty of headaches for King Charles and the rest of the royal family, particularly as it comes before the new monarch’s coronation.

Royal biographer Tom Bower, whose works include Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors, said any “retaliation” from the palace would not “be pretty”.

“All that King Charles can really do is to withhold the titles for his grandchildren Archie and Lilibet,” Bower said.

“Ultimately, I suppose, he could take away Harry and Meghan’s titles as well, but that is pretty drastic.

“I don’t know what else he can do. If it is as bad as I think it is, then Harry and Meghan have gone fully rogue.

“The best the family can do is to break ties with them.”