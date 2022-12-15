The Duchess of Sussex claims that Buckingham Palace used her to protect other members of the royal family. Video / Netflix

The explosive fifth episode of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix series has revealed some shocking claims - including that Prince William “screamed and shouted” at his brother during a meeting to discuss the couple’s future.

In the episode, Harry recalled that the Queen called for crisis talks at Sandringham in January 2020 when the Sussexes first floated the idea of stepping back from their roles as senior royals.

It came, Harry claimed, after he brought several different plans for his future with Meghan to his father Charles’ attention - but Charles insisted that those plans be put in writing.

Harry claimed that it led to their potential plans for their future being leaked to the media.

He went on to claim that he was “blocked from seeing the Queen” by other members of the royal household and blamed the institution for the leaks.

Speaking to the camera, Meghan added, “This is when a family and a family business are in direct conflict. Because they’re blocking you from seeing the Queen, but really they’re blocking a grandson from seeing his grandmother.”

The couple claimed that the Queen’s crisis meeting was planned so that Meghan wouldn’t be in the room, as she had travelled back to Canada to be with their son Archie.

It was then that Harry made the shocking claim about William’s behaviour during the meeting, describing how it felt to “have my brother scream and shout at me”.

Fresh claims about the rift between Prince Harry and Prince William have emerged in new episodes of the Sussexes' Netflix series. Photo / Getty Images

“They saw what they wanted to see ... the saddest part is the wedge between me and my brother.”

He added that the monarchy were “happy to lie to protect my brother and for three years they were never willing to tell the truth to protect us.”

The new revelations have come in the first of the final three episodes of Harry & Meghan, out on Netflix today.

In episode four, Meghan suggested the royals didn’t like her because she “wasn’t like them”, hinting it was to do with her race.

Speaking to the camera, she said one of the Queen’s aides compared her to a “foreign organism invading a fish”.

She suggested the royal household instantly thought, “What is that? What is it doing here? It doesn’t look like us. It doesn’t move like us. We don’t like it. Get it off us”.



