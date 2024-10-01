Harry also paid tribute to all of this year’s honourees - which included seriously ill children, teenagers and their families who act as carers and provide support amid their challenges – and thanked them for all that they do.
“Thank you for your courage, your perseverance, your kindness and of course your humour,” he told them.
“And thank you for being you and uplifting all those around you. The WellChild Awards is an event that never fails to inspire me.
“The stories of young people who battle against the odds, living lives filled with medical procedures, hospital stays and endless appointments, remind us all of the strength of the human spirit.
“For many of us it is a daily life we can hardly imagine, and yet somehow, the young people I meet are always smiling and every room they walk into seemingly lights up with warmth and positivity.”
At the end of August, the duke was back in his home country to attend a memorial service for his uncle, Lord Robert Fellowes.
It marked the first time in two years that he had been in the same room as Prince William – excluding the vast and packed Westminster Abbey during King Charles’ coronation last May – but it’s understood the pair did not speak.