“So whenever anyone says to me, that it was Meghan’s fault they left, that conversation always springs to mind because he always had it in him – this potential to jump,” she said.

Harry and Meghan have been married for six years. Photo / Getty

“I think Meghan came along and said, ‘Hold my hand and we’ll jump together’.”

The following year, Harry met and began dating the then-Suits actor Meghan and the pair later went public with their romance.

They announced their engagement in 2017 and tied the knot in a royal wedding watched by billions across the world in May 2018.

While Meghan initially appeared to be adored by the public and welcomed by the royal family, cracks soon began to show and she and Harry eventually “stepped back” from official duties in early 2020.

Just months later, they left Britain for good, moving first to Vancouver Island in Canada and then settling in Montecito, California.’.”

The parents of two have since publicly criticised members of Harry’s family and Palace staff over their treatment within the institution, sparking a high-profile rift with the royals.

Harry has made several trips to England this year but only saw his father, King Charles, once during a whirlwind visit in February following news of his cancer diagnosis. He is understood to be fully estranged from his brother, Prince William, and sister-in-law, Kate.

Earlier this week, a longtime friend of Harry’s branded the royals as “very dysfunctional” in an interview.

Former rugby union player James Haskell, who has spent plenty of time with the high-profile family over the years, made the unexpected remark in a candid chat with the Times on Tuesday.

“Some aren’t as great as others,” he said.

“They do amazing work — but they’re also a modern family that’s very dysfunctional.”

Despite the criticism, the ex-athlete also defended the monarchy, describing its role as “important” and claiming he loves “what they do”.

Haskell is well-connected to the royals, having a history with Harry and co-hosting The Good, The Bad & The Rugby podcast alongside Mike Tindall, the husband of Princess Anne’s daughter, Zara.