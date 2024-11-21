The doco is set for release on December 10 on the streaming service, produced by Harry and Meghan’s Archewell Productions and Boardwalk Pictures. The Sussexes are both named as executive producers.
The series’ five episodes promises a behind-the-scenes look at the sport, following professionals on their journey to compete at the US Open Polo Championship in Florida.
Harry said of the docuseries, “[It] offers audiences an unprecedented, behind-the-scenes look into the passion and determination driving some of the world’s elite polo players, revealing the grit behind the glamour.
“We’re proud to showcase the true depth and spirit of the sport - and the intensity of its high-stakes moments.”
During the trailer, a narrator invites viewers to “imagine going on a horse at 35 miles (56km) an hour as someone is coming at you full speed”, while another describes “the adrenaline that goes through your body” as “addicting”.
The trailer shows athletes' personal lives as well as their professional endeavours - from the training process to the demands of the sport.
Netflix said in a statement: “Through fierce rivalries and intense training, viewers will get an unprecedented glimpse into the dedication and skill required to compete at the sport’s highest level.
“From a young player pushed to his limits by his demanding father, to a former golfer who’s made significant sacrifices for the love of the sport, to a father-son duo widely regarded as one of the greatest players of all time - they all face intense personal and professional challenges as they vie for the coveted title.”
Prince Harry’s old friend and polo player Nacho Figueras appears in the show as an expert and consulting producer.
He told People in April this year, “Prince Harry and I have talked about polo for years. The production company is incredible, and Netflix has a huge platform to reach the biggest hearts in the world”.
Elite players Adolfo Cambiaso, Poroto Cambiaso, Louis Devaleix, Timmy Dutta and Keko Magrini all feature in the series.