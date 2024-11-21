“We’re proud to showcase the true depth and spirit of the sport - and the intensity of its high-stakes moments.”

During the trailer, a narrator invites viewers to “imagine going on a horse at 35 miles (56km) an hour as someone is coming at you full speed”, while another describes “the adrenaline that goes through your body” as “addicting”.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's new docuseries promises a behind-the-scenes look at the sport of polo. Photo / Netflix

The trailer shows athletes' personal lives as well as their professional endeavours - from the training process to the demands of the sport.

Netflix said in a statement: “Through fierce rivalries and intense training, viewers will get an unprecedented glimpse into the dedication and skill required to compete at the sport’s highest level.

“From a young player pushed to his limits by his demanding father, to a former golfer who’s made significant sacrifices for the love of the sport, to a father-son duo widely regarded as one of the greatest players of all time - they all face intense personal and professional challenges as they vie for the coveted title.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have produced several Netflix series. Photo / CBS

Prince Harry’s old friend and polo player Nacho Figueras appears in the show as an expert and consulting producer.

He told People in April this year, “Prince Harry and I have talked about polo for years. The production company is incredible, and Netflix has a huge platform to reach the biggest hearts in the world”.

Elite players Adolfo Cambiaso, Poroto Cambiaso, Louis Devaleix, Timmy Dutta and Keko Magrini all feature in the series.

Polo comes after Harry and Meghan’s previous Netflix offerings Harry & Meghan, Live to Lead, and Heart of Invictus.