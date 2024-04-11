The couple's company, Archewell, is producing a project close to their hearts. Photo / Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have another Netflix project in motion.

Yesterday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Archewell Productions announced two new Netflix non-fiction series that are now in the “early stages” of production, according to Deadline.

One of the shows, of which Meghan is an executive producer, will “celebrate the joys of cooking and gardening, entertaining and friendship”. Michael Steed, who worked on Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown, will serve as the director of the project and the showrunner is Leah Hariton, who produced Selena Gomez’s Selena + Chef cooking show on HBO.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's new Netflix non-fiction series are in the “early stages” of production. Photo / AP

Over the years, Markle has been vocal about her love of cooking, from boasting about her Thanksgiving turkey on her now-defunct Instagram, to working with the Hubb Community Kitchen on a fundraising cookbook when she first joined the royal family.

The other Netflix project will “provide viewers unprecedented access to the world of professional polo”, a sport the Duke of Sussex has played for years.

Prince Harry often competes in charity matches. Recently he was spotted at a polo fundraiser for Sentebale, the charity he co-founded with Prince Seeiso of Lesotho in 2006 to assist kids and young people affected by inequality, poverty and HIV/Aids in southern Africa.

“Known primarily for its aesthetic and social scene, the series will pull the curtain back on the grit and passion of the sport, capturing players and all it takes to compete at the highest level,” the statement reads.

The Sussexes are both executive producers on the polo series while Milos Balac, known for his work on Welcome to Wrexham, is the showrunner.

Titles and release dates for the two Netflix series are set to be revealed in the next few months.

Netflix released Harry and Meghan's controversial six-part documentary in 2022. Photo / Netflix

Bela Bajaria, Netflix’s chief content officer, said at the Next on Netflix event two months ago that the Sussexes had several projects in the works.

Bajaria said: “They have a couple of unscripted things they’re working on with Brandon [Reigg],” according to Hello! magazine.

“And they actually have like a bunch of development. They have a movie in development, a [scripted] series that they’re working on. So all very early development, with a movie, a TV show and a couple of unscripted shows. But yeah, the movie’s great.”