The manager of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's company Archewell Productions has resigned - 'It's a blow to the company. There's no doubt about that.' Photo / Getty Images

When Meghan Markle was interviewed on the red carpet at a Los Angeles event last year, she revealed that she and Prince Harry had “so many exciting things on the slate” to announce.

“Things that make people feel – I was going say ‘good’, but it’s more than that – things that make people feel something, right?” the former Suits actress gushed.

However, the most powerful feeling for one key team leader of Archewell Productions, seemingly, was an inclination to quit, reports Daily Mail.

The manager of the company, which the Duke and Duchess of Sussex founded in 2020 amid calls from fans to make their foray on to the screen, has left the building.

Bennett Levine, who was promoted to manager of Archewell two years ago, quit this month. When he stepped into the role of the business’ co-ordinator in 2021, his appointment was hailed by Finding Freedom author Omid Scobie as a sign that Archewell was “a hive of activity that continues to grow”.

Levine confirmed the news on social media in a message that read, “I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position at Cinetic Media”, an American film financing and distribution business.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Andrew Holness, Juliet Holness and Olivia Grange attend the Premiere of Bob Marley: One Love at the Carib 5 Theatre on January 23 in Kingston, Jamaica. Photo / Getty Images

A source reflected on Levine’s exit, adding: “It’s a blow to the company. There’s no doubt about that.”

Levine’s shock departure comes amid speculation that Netflix may not renew its deal with Archewell. The streaming giant is said to have paid the Sussexes a speculated £80 million ($166 million) in 2020 as part of a deal that ends in 2025.

Levine worked on the Sussexes’ documentary series Harry & Meghan, which hit screens in 2022 and was co-produced by Archewell and Netflix.

Speculation that the Montecito-based pair may be bracing for the end of their Netflix deal was fuelled by their recent trip to Jamaica last week for the film premiere of Bob Marley: One Love, as invitees of Paramount Pictures boss Brian Robbins. Netflix is a huge streaming rival of Paramount.

Music streaming platform Spotify axed its £18 million ($37 million) deal with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex last year, reportedly because it “expected more content” from the couple and their Archewell Audio team. The pair only delivered one podcast and a half-hour “holiday special” in three years.

