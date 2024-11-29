Meghan Markle has revealed the celebrity she hosted for Thanksgiving dinner one year at her and Prince Harry’s family home.
The Duchess of Sussex made the admission in an exclusive interview with Marie Claire, in which she spoke about a recent holiday dinner she hosted for Afghan women who have resettled in America.
As Meghan discussed her family’s own holiday traditions, she revealed that Gloria Steinem – an award-winning journalist and renowned social-political activist – had joined her, Prince Harry, their two children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, and her mother Doria Ragland at the dinner table last Thanksgiving.
Steinem, 90, emerged as a nationally recognised leader of second-wave feminism in the US during the late 1960s and early 1970s. She was a columnist for New York magazine and co-founded the feminist publication Ms. in 1971.
Meghan, 43, said Steinem had one year joined her family’s Thanksgiving.