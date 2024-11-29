“We’re always making sure we have something fun to do. Like any other family, you spend time having a great meal and then what do you do? Play games, all the same stuff, someone brings a guitar – fun,” she told Marie Claire. “I love the holidays.”

Meghan and Steinem are known to be friends, with the 90-year-old interviewing the duchess in August 2020 for the female empowerment platform Makers Women.

The two were photographed together at the Ms. Foundation Women of Vision Awards in May last year, during which Meghan was honoured with the 2023 Women of Vision award by Steinem herself.

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex and Gloria Steinem at the Ms. Foundation Women of Vision Awards in New York City last year. Photo / Getty Images

Meghan and Harry currently reside with Archie, 5, and Lilibet, 3, in Montecito, California, after stepping back from royal duties in 2020.

Meghan, who was born and raised in Los Angeles, relocated to Britain before her engagement to Harry, 40, was announced in 2017. The couple moved to California in June 2020 and no longer have an official British residence.

Meghan has since spoken publicly about her struggle to adapt to life in the royal family and said she “missed [her] country” while residing in Britain.

Earlier this month, it was revealed that in October the couple had purchased a property in Portugal reportedly worth more than US$4.7 million ($7.8m).

The Daily Mail reported the couple had purchased a home close to Harry’s cousin Eugenie’s coastal property south of Lisbon, prompting speculation they were planning to move closer to Britain.

Steinem married South African-born entrepreneur David Bale in 2000 and is stepmother to his son, English actor and Batman star Christian Bale.