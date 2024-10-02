Prince Harry delivered some blunt words in Southern Africa as his weeks-long solo trip continues.
Prince Harry has called on “people at the top” to “start listening” in a passionate speech during his trip to Africa without wife Meghan Markle.
The Duke of Sussex, 40, is currently in the midst of a flurry of solo trips, which began with a jam-packed few days in New York City before he set off back to London to present at the annual WellChild Awards. He then flew to Lesotho on Tuesday.
The visit – his first time back in Southern Africa in five years – included a reunion with Prince Seeiso, with whom he co-founded the charity Sentebale, in 2006, to help support children and young people in Lesotho and Botswana living with or at risk from HIV.
During a bonfire at a children’s centre, Harry spoke of the impact of Sentebale on the region.