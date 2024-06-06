Pot-luck dinner parties are back on the menu

Getting together for a winter dinner with friends is easier (and more affordable) if you share the load. Photo / Getty Images

Getting together for a winter dinner with friends is easier (and more affordable) if you share the load. Photo / Getty Images

Are the days of dinner parties over for the average Kiwi? Who can afford to put on a comprehensive spread for friends and/or family in this time of exorbitant food costs and ever-increasing costs of living? Nikki Birrell suggests reviving the pot-luck dinner, and explains some etiquette and ideas.

If getting together for a bit of a “do” over winter feels like something you’d be into, but the expense puts you off, then a pot-luck may be your answer.

When everyone can contribute an element to the meal, dinner parties are a far more accessible choice. Here are some tips and techniques to make a pot-luck dinner run smoothly.

Pot-luck etiquette

As the host, it is expected that you will take on the main component of your meal ie it’s not a good look to have a guest bring a pot roast, while you supply chips and dip.

Create a sign-up sheet with an online tool like Google Sheets or a dedicated pot-luck app to organise what each guest will bring. This helps avoid duplicate dishes and ensures the right mix of appetisers, mains, sides and desserts. It’s also useful for tracking any dietary restrictions.

Choosing a theme can help sort out what music to play, what decorations you use, how you plan to set out the table – is it buffet, is it a pizza station? etc.

As the host, you’ll need to supply the basics such as plates, cutlery, napkins and drinks.

Keep it simple with a signature cocktail, or a punch bowl or batch drink like sangria, that matches your theme. Also, have non-alcoholic options. Encourage guests to bring their own drinks if they have specific preferences.

Have containers or resealable bags on hand for guests to take home leftovers.

This not only reduces waste but also makes the clean-up process easier. Encourage guests to bring their own containers, if you’re concerned you’ll never see your tupperware again.

Use decorations that enhance your theme but don’t require a lot of expense.

For example, fairy lights, candles and fresh flowers or greenery from the garden can create a charming ambience. Mason jars can double as charming vases or candle holders, adding rustic charm.

For table settings, consider using mismatched plates and cutlery, which can create an eclectic look. Cloth napkins, even if they are in different colours and patterns, add a sophisticated touch and are more sustainable than paper alternatives.

DIY decorations can add a personal touch and save money.

Create a playlist that complements your theme and helps set a relaxed, festive atmosphere. Whether it’s opera for an Italian night or upbeat Latin tunes for a Mexican fiesta, music can greatly enhance the party’s vibe.

As the host, your enjoyment sets the tone for the party. Once everything is set up, relax and mingle with your guests. A pot-luck is a communal effort, so don’t stress over every detail. Focus on the fun of sharing food and spending time with friends and family.

Theme ideas

The essence of a pot-luck dinner lies in the variety of dishes contributed by each guest, making it both a collaborative and economical affair. To ensure a well-rounded meal, co-ordinate with your guests in advance. Here are some ideas to get you started.

Home-made pizzas are not only cost-effective but also a great interactive activity for guests. Photo / Babiche Martens

Pizza party

Host: Provides pizza bases and basic toppings like cheese and tomato sauce.

Guests contribute: Their favourite toppings – mushrooms, artichokes, ham, olives, rocket, goat cheese etc. This way, everyone can customise their own pizzas, creating a variety of unique combinations. Home-made pizzas are not only cost-effective but also a great interactive activity for guests.

Drink: Prosecco.

There's nothing like a pot-luck taco night. Photo / Babiche Martens

Mexican fiesta

Host: Provide tortillas (corn and flour), seasoned mince or chicken. Guests can assemble their own tacos.

Guest contributions: Guacamole and sour cream, Mexican rice, spiced beans, churros.

Drink: Margaritas or micheladas or horchata.

Chicken pie is a great base to build a pot-luck dinner from. Photo / Babiche Martens

Winter comfort

Host: Chicken pie

Guest contributions: Devilled eggs, mac and cheese, a winter greens dish, apple crumble.

Drink: Hot apple cider or mulled wine.

Remember: The key is co-ordination and communication to avoid duplicates and to cater to everyone’s tastes and dietary needs. Enjoy your pot-luck dinner!

New Zealand Herald contributor Nikki Birrell has worked in publishing for nearly 20 years. Fanatical about food and seeing the world, when not travelling, eating, cooking or writing about those — recent stories include making the most of mince, how to how to cooked dried beans and a beginner’s guide to Mexico City — she likes bushwalks and tinkering with cocktail creations.