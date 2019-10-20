Pornhub star Bridget the Midget is facing 15 years in jail after breaking into her ex-boyfriend's home and stabbing him with a butter knife.

The star, whose real name is Cheryl Murphy, flew into a rage last month in Las Vegas after she found out her boyfriend was sleeping with another woman, TMZ reports.

TMZ reports that she stabbed Jesse James in the leg with a butter knife after she screamed at him and the other woman in his home.

The Pornhub star faces up to 15 years in jail. Photo / Facebook

The other woman told TMZ that she woke up to Murphy knocking on the bedroom door before she stormed in screaming "You sl*t, I knew you didn't love me."

According to a police report, the woman saw Murphy stab her boyfriend in the legs and also claims she tried to stab her too.

Bridget, who is three foot nine, was reportedly picked up by the other woman, who was described as five foot eight, and thrown out of the house.

A neighbour was the one to call the cops as she heard screams and the sound of glass breaking.

Her ex-boyfriend, Jesse James, was rushed to hospital with non-deadly injuries and has since been discharged.

Murphy, who has dwarfism, was charged with burglary while in possession of a weapon and now may face between two to 15 years in jail after prosecutors believe she entered the house with the intention to commit a crime.

The porn star also faces five years for battery constituting domestic violence and six years for assault with a deadly weapon.

KTNZ reports that Murphy admitted the crime.

"It's my fault, I did it all. I should go to jail," she allegedly said to cops who responded around 2.30am.

"Yeah, I did stab him," Murphy reportedly added.

Murphy's court date was set for September 26.

On the September 30, the Pornhub star changed her Facebook relationship status to "complicated".

One of Murphy's Facebook friends asked on the Facebook relationship update post if she "real stab Yaya".

She replied in the comments "ask him".

Cheryl Murphy, also known as Bridget the Midget, changed her relationship status on Facebook to "complicated" after the attack. Photo / Facebook