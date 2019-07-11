TVNZ is embarking on a new reality adventure, announcing it will bring a local version of The Bachelorette to New Zealand screens.

The broadcaster has not confirmed when the series will screen but has officially launched its search for a leading lady, who will sign up to date multiple men in the hopes of finding true love.

And before you start picturing a 21-year-old size 8 influencer/trust fund baby, remember, it's 2019 and it might be time to shake up the traditional Bachelorette format with a woke woman of substance.

With this in mind, we've rounded up five frontrunners to be New Zealand's first Bachelorette.

Lily McManus

is an obvious pick. The former snowboarding instructor has already competed on

where she found love with Aussie Courtney Dober - but the pair went on to split.

She is however returning to our TV screens in a hot minute, to star on Celebrity Treasure Island - because is there such thing as reality TV overexposure?

When it comes to McManus, we think not. Lily puts the real in reality TV, and recently opened up on social media about her hearing loss in a series of emotional videos.

The 21-year-old told her thousands of followers: "I have a hearing impairment, quite a big one. I wear hearing aids."

Bree Tomasel

And speaking of Celebrity Treasure Island - will host Bree Tomasel be shouldertapped to be our nation's sweetheart?

Treasure Island is her first television role, but TVNZ is banking on her years of experience as a radio host in Australia and New Zealand, as well as her huge social media following.

Plus, ZM host Tomasel isn't the kind of gal to nibble on a couple of lettuce leaves at dinner - she knows her way around a pizza.

Does the outspoken Aussie have what it takes to be our first Bachelorette?

Brodie Kane

and is looking for someone smart, challenging, and game enough to balance her out when she gets too "bossy".

Host of one of New Zealand's most woke podcasts for women, Girls On Top, could Brodie come out on top?

Sinead Corcoran

She's been touted the Carrie Bradshaw for millenials in 2019.

Former dating columnist and author of Sinead In The City, Sinead Corcoran would be a shoe-in for the Bachelor franchise.

She's already speed-dated the cast of Heartbreak Island, twice. And as you will have deduced from such columns as "My Lonely Food Bag" and "Why I'm celebrating my birthday with a living funeral", is an absolute hoot.

Rachel Hunter

She's been both an international supermodel and Mrs Rod Stewart, and lived to tell the tale. Plus, she has great hair and buckets of gumption - a winning combo.

The question is - is the world ready for a leading lady living her best middle-aged life?