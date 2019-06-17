She won our hearts on The Bachelor NZ and now Lily McManus is returning to our TV screens to star on Celebrity Treasure Island.

The star's involvement was announced this morning on ZM, along with former All Black Zac Guildford.

The pair will be competing for the $100,000 grand prize, with all winnings to go to their chosen charities - the National Foundation for the Deaf for Lily, and UpsideDowns for Zac.

Lily recently opened up on social media about her own hearing loss in a series of emotional videos.

Advertisement

The 21-year-old told her thousands of followers: "I have a hearing impairment, quite a big one. I wear hearing aids."

She said she discovered the issue when she was unable to hear one of her friend's ringtones as a teenager, prompting her to tell her mum "I think I'm a little bit deaf".

It turned out that Lily had spent "15 years only hearing about 60 percent" and needed hearing aids.

At first, she says, "I was like, 'No. there's nothing wrong with me, f**k you, f**k the world'. I spent another three years being angry about it. I refused to believe that I had a disadvantage in this world. I felt so powerless about it, which is stupid."

But she took to Instagram to normalise the disability and raise awareness, and hopefully others who were struggling like she did.

Lily appeared on season three of The Bachelor with Zac Franich. She was runner up to winner Viarni Bright.

She also went on to star on The Bachelor Winter Games, where she found love with Aussie Courtney Dober, the pair have now split.

Also announced for Celebrity Treasure Island this morning was Breakfast host Matty McLean.

The trio, along with a host of other celebs still to be announced, will head to Fiji to begin filming this weekend.