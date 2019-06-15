TVNZ's Matt Chisholm has a new reality show sidekick with ZM Drive radio star Bree Tomasel signed to host Celebrity Treasure Island alongside him.

It will be Tomasel's first television role, but TVNZ is banking on her years of experience as a radio host in Australia and New Zealand, as well as her huge social media following.

Tomasel watched Survivor and fan-girled Chisholm last season.

"I'm blessed to have such a pro showing me the ropes," Tomasel told Spy. "I'm looking forward to bringing a bit of banter and inappropriateness to the show — and dragging Matt down with me."

Advertisement

The show's celebrity line-up has been a closely guarded secret but Spy understands announcements will be made this week before filming starts in Fiji.

"I feel like a lot of the fun will come from the potential pre-existing relationships or knowledge that the celebrities and Matt and I will have of each other, so I'm looking forward to that," Tomasel said.

"Some will 100 per cent struggle with the living conditions and potential 'jungle chafe'. There is such a great mix of celebrities and backgrounds that I think we will see an array of curve balls and surprises.

Queenslander Tomasel was living in Australia when Treasure Island screened in its early 2000s heyday. She hosted a breakfast radio show on the Central Coast before crossing the Ditch.

Chisholm, 42, said Tomasel had been a dream to work with.

"She's hilarious. The banter doesn't stop. The rapport feels really authentic. I'm glad the show isn't live cos we'd get into so much trouble. I'm sure she has a serious side, too, though I haven't seen it."

Journalist Chisholm made the jump into reality TV hosting with Survivor two years ago.

That starred "regular" people rather than the celebrities on Treasure Island who, Chisholm says, have mostly had media training.

"That can stifle personality, though I doubt it'll be a problem with this bunch. They'll be used to the camera, keen to go hard for their charities in competition, but have a lot of fun as well."

Unlike other TVNZ reality shows, Treasure Island will have a fast turnaround and is expected to hit our screens this winter.