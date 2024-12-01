“But I can tell you that she is the CEO of American Riviera Orchard, so all these rumours about her having a hard time finding a CEO are false.”
‘Difficulties’
Back in June, royal author Tom Quinn claimed to The Mirror that she had been “having difficulties finding staff” as she wanted them to be “full of their own ideas” while also being “compliant to her wishes”.
The duchess unveiled ARO in March with a cryptic teaser video and vague details, shared on a new, official Instagram page.
Earlier this month, Meghan’s team asked the US Patent and Trademark Office for more time to establish American Riviera Orchard, according to Page Six. She’d previously requested a three-month extension.
The duchess will need to begin the application from the beginning if she misses the next deadline.
It comes after the last month USPTO received a protest filing from a luxury food and gift company, who argued the name was too close to their pear gift baskets: Royal Riviera.
Meghan’s application was also refused the previous month on the grounds of companies not being allowed to trademark geographical locations.
“They are going to be criticised no matter what. When they’re together, there’s headlines that Meghan is too controlling or trying to be the star of the show,” the insider told Page Six.
“The Duke and Duchess are a married couple and in a normal relationship, you don’t do every single thing together … they also have to raise a 5 and a 3-year-old and somebody has to remain in California while the other person is out of state.
“It also wouldn’t make sense for Meghan to be the focal point for Harry’s patronages, and the same goes for Meghan’s philanthropic efforts, for example if it’s something to do with women, which is near and dear to her heart.”