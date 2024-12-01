It’s unclear what’s caused the apparent delay, with People magazine having reported in September that the big rollout was slated for the latter end of this year.

Meghan quietly introduced the homewares and lifestyle brand earlier this year, but appeared to lose momentum in the months that followed.

A Hollywood source told Page Six that they’d heard rumours the project had become a “s**t show” behind the scenes, but another person “in the know” had a different perspective.

“She’s been keeping her cards close to her chest,” the insider said.

“But I can tell you that she is the CEO of American Riviera Orchard, so all these rumours about her having a hard time finding a CEO are false.”

‘Difficulties’

Back in June, royal author Tom Quinn claimed to The Mirror that she had been “having difficulties finding staff” as she wanted them to be “full of their own ideas” while also being “compliant to her wishes”.

The duchess unveiled ARO in March with a cryptic teaser video and vague details, shared on a new, official Instagram page.

Further information about the brand was revealed afterwards, with the announcement that the brand would focus on kitchen and homeware goods, selling oils, butters, jams and preserves, home fragrances and furnishings.

American Riviera Orchard strawberry jam. Photo / Instagram@Tracy Robbins

Part of the initial PR push included a lavish package of jams, accessorised with lemons, which were delivered to a carefully-curated list of 50 highly influential and high-net worth friends.

Trademark troubles

A possible cause for the launch delay is the trademark issues which have arisen for the brand.

Earlier this month, Meghan’s team asked the US Patent and Trademark Office for more time to establish American Riviera Orchard, according to Page Six. She’d previously requested a three-month extension.

The duchess will need to begin the application from the beginning if she misses the next deadline.

It comes after the last month USPTO received a protest filing from a luxury food and gift company, who argued the name was too close to their pear gift baskets: Royal Riviera.

Meghan’s application was also refused the previous month on the grounds of companies not being allowed to trademark geographical locations.

However, according to Page Six’s source, the snafus were all “routine and expected”.

Harry and Meghan's separate professional projects have given rise to speculation about the state of their marriage. Photo / Getty Images

‘Wouldn’t make sense’: Meghan, Harry relationship rumours

While Meghan herself has been laying relatively low, unsubstantiated rumours about the state of her marriage to Prince Harry have swirled.

The speculation is largely borne from the fact that the once-inseparable pair have separated their professional pathways – and as a result, have barely been spotted together this year.

Next week, Meghan will be joining a celebration of her friend, Tyler Perry, at the Paley Honors Fall Gala event in Beverly Hills.

She’ll be flying solo for the big event, with Harry booked in to join Andrew Ross Sorkin for a conversation at The New York Times DealBook Conference in NYC.

But a source close to the couple rubbished claims their solo career ambitions indicated trouble in paradise.

“They are going to be criticised no matter what. When they’re together, there’s headlines that Meghan is too controlling or trying to be the star of the show,” the insider told Page Six.

“The Duke and Duchess are a married couple and in a normal relationship, you don’t do every single thing together … they also have to raise a 5 and a 3-year-old and somebody has to remain in California while the other person is out of state.

“It also wouldn’t make sense for Meghan to be the focal point for Harry’s patronages, and the same goes for Meghan’s philanthropic efforts, for example if it’s something to do with women, which is near and dear to her heart.”



