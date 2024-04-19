Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, attends the 2023 Variety Power Of Women event at Mother Wolf on November 16, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Photo / Getty Images

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex’s new Goop-style website has been hijacked.

The mum of two, 42, set up her American Riviera Orchard website in March and carried out a “soft launch” of the first product from her new business venture this week by sending her friends a limited-edition jar of strawberry jam.

It’s now emerged the domain name of her business has been snapped up in Britain by an apparent fan of her sister-in-law Catherine, Princess of Wales. While the US American Riviera link takes users to Meghan’s website, the UK version – americanriveriaorchard.uk – has been bought by someone who has then linked it to a food bank, The Sun has revealed.

Web users are asked for donations to a British-based charity, while a message on the site says: “Thoughts with Catherine.”

The home page of the site adds: “Forgiveness. Permission. Please donate to the Trussell Trust”, and clicking on it takes browsers to a Just Giving fundraiser for the Trussell Trust charity.

A message also states: “Not Meghan. Hope Meghan wouldn’t mind. Thoughts with Catherine. X.”

The Duchess of Sussex's American Riviera Orchard business has got under way with a limited release of some strawberry jam. Photo / Instagram@Tracy Robbins

The notes appear to reference the fact Catherine, 42, is undergoing preventative chemotherapy after cancer was detected in her body following major abdominal surgery she underwent in January.

It is unclear who has bought the UK domain and the Trussell Trust charity has confirmed it did not set up the webpage and is not aware of the bogus site.

But the linked page has so far raised £56 ($118) of its £1000 donations target – with some users also posting support messages for Catherine.

It comes as the princess’ husband William, Prince of Wales, 41, returned to official royal duties as he visited a food distribution charity Surplus to Supper.

His visit to the good cause is his first official engagement since Catherine used a video message to reveal her cancer diagnosis to the world after she had spent weeks out of the spotlight to recover from her stomach surgery.