Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex has launched the debut product from her new business American Riviera Orchard. Photo / AP

The Duchess of Sussex has launched the debut product from her new business American Riviera Orchard – strawberry jam.

Tracy Robbins, a Los Angeles-based fashion designer, and Delfina Balquier, an Argentine socialite and photographer, promoted the product on their social media accounts on Monday.

Robbins and her husband Brian Robbins, the president and CEO of Paramount Pictures, are friends with the Sussexes.

American Riviera Orchard strawberry jam. Photo / Instagram@Tracy Robbins

The Duke and Duchess were invited to the premiere screening of Bob Marley: One Love by the couple in Jamaica in January.

Robbins posted a picture of the jam artfully placed inside a bowl of lemons to Instagram.

The glass jar featured an American Riviera Orchard logo with Montecito written underneath it.

According to the label, the spread is No 17 of 50 jars produced by the brand.

Robbins wrote: “Breakfast, lunch and dinner just got a little sweeter.”

In another post, she said: “I absolutely love this jam so I’m not sure I’m sharing it with anyone. Thank you M.”

Balquier, who is a friend of the couple and married to Prince Harry’s friend Nacho Figueras, posted a similar image with the caption: “Strawberry jam makes me happy. And I love your jam.”

Her pot, which was labelled as No 10 of 50, was pictured alongside a piece of bread and some fresh strawberries.

The Duchess launched her new business on March 14 after posting about the venture on Instagram.

It is thought that she intends to manufacture a range of domestic items from tableware and cutlery to cookbooks, place name card holders and placemats.

The brand will also make a range of preserves, from jams and marmalades to various vegetable-based spreads, nut butters and fruit butters.

The launch follows claims the Duchess is planning to “take on America’s most famous lifestyle queens” such as Ina Garten, Martha Stewart and Joanna Gaines, and even plans to launch a “lifestyle/food show” on Netflix.

The Duchess has been working on the initiative for more than a year.