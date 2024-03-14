Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, has launched a new lifestyle brand. Photo / Getty Images

Meghan Markle has launched a surprise on Instagram this morning, revealing the name of her new lifestyle brand.

Called American Riviera Orchard, the Duchess of Sussex set the Instagram account for the brand live, giving little away about what her endeavour may include.

“By Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex. Established 2024,” the bio for the account reads, while a short video shared on the page’s story shows the mother of two picking flowers and cooking in a kitchen as Nancy Wilson’s song I Wish You Love plays in the background.

ELA VOLTOU! Vídeo de apresentação da American Riviera Orchard, marca de Meghan. pic.twitter.com/8tOg6hzva2 — Meghan Markle Brasil (@marklecombr) March 14, 2024

People magazine has reported the name of the account is a nod to Santa Barbara, the town the Sussexes - including Prince Harry, Prince Archie, 4, and Princess Lilibet, 2, reside in. The town is reportedly known as “American Riviera” for its “temperate climate and lush landscapes, as well as its robust food and wine culture”.

Elsewhere, a series of posts on the account seemingly creates the logo for the brand which includes their neighbourhood name, Montecito.

The US outlet has reported a trademark application for the brand - which is yet to be approved - shows American Riviera Orchard will sell an array of homeware items. Kitchen necessities like tableware and drinkware are listed, as well as a range of preserved items like jams and spreads.

Meghan Markle has launched a new lifestyle brand. Photo / Instagram

The Daily Telegraph has previously reported Meghan is planning to “take on America’s most famous lifestyle queens” such as Ina Garten, Martha Stewart and Joanna Gaines.

Speculation surrounding the duchess’s return to social media ran rife last year, with insiders confirming in September that Meghan was preparing to launch a new brand.

Speaking to the UK news outlet, an inside source said the venture would be “genuine to who she is” and claimed the launch would be very different to her former lifestyle blog The Tig.

The Daily Telegraph’s royal editor, Victoria Ward, said the account will be “authentic” to Meghan and her “imminent return to Instagram is surely connected”.

It followed reports that the former Suits actress could net the whopping sum of US$1million (NZ$1.68m) per Instagram post if she ever decided to personally return to the app.

American Riviera Orchard marks the first time Meghan has returned to social media since she and Harry stepped away from royal duties in 2020. Following her engagement to Harry in 2017, Meghan deleted all of her social media accounts including The Tig.







