Meghan Markle is understood to be behind the quietly flourishing Instagram account @meghan. Photo / AP

Without sharing a single post, Meghan Markle’s suspected new Instagram account has quietly amassed 111,000 followers - and counting.

The 42-year-old Duchess of Sussex is believed to be behind the account @meghan which boasts a profile image of pink peonies, said to be Markle’s favourite flower and often gifted by Prince Harry when the couple were dating.

She hasn’t shared a single post nor has she followed anyone else, but a quick trawl shows the account is followed by some of the former actress’ friends, colleagues and people of note, such as Nobel Prize winner Malala.

What’s more, when she does decide to become active on her account, it has been predicted she could stand to make $1.6 million for a single post.

Meghan Markle's suspected new Instagram account has amassed 111,000 followers as of August 29, 2023. Photo / Instagram

According to The Sun, @meghan was actually set up in June 2022 when Markle and her husband Prince Harry travelled back to the UK for the late Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

The news outlet also claims that, according to Instagram, the account holder has changed the username at some point although it is unclear when.

It’s certainly not the first time the mother-of-two has shared her life on the social media platform. In April 2018, after closing her personal account which supported her lifestyle blog, The Tig, she set one up with the Duke, opting for the handle @sussexroyal.

Meghan Markle deleted her public Instagram account before the announcement of her and Prince Harry's engagement in January 2018. Photo / Instagram

It was deleted when the pair stood down as senior royals two years later.

Now, five years after shutting down her first personal account, it appears the duchess is ready to make a comeback.

The move fulfills what Markle shared with The Cut last August when she told a bemused Allison P. Davis: “Do you want to know a secret? I’m getting back … on Instagram.”

Meghan Markle revealed her intention to return to Instagram in an interview with The Cut. Photo / The Cut

It also supports what appears to be the California-based star’s return to the spotlight - on her own terms.

According to Page Six, the former senior royals’ battle for privacy is over and Markle has been plotting a rise from the ashes for months and has happily appeared in casual photographs with friends posted to social media.

An insider told the publication: “Meghan’s not seeking out opportunities to be photographed, but she’s realised she has to live her life, none of the cameras are going away.”



















