A financial expert suspects Meghan Markle could make a pretty penny by posting on Instagram, amid reports she’s set to return to the platform. Photo / Getty Images

A financial expert suspects Meghan Markle could make a pretty penny by posting on Instagram, amid reports she’s set to return to the platform. Photo / Getty Images

A financial expert has predicted Meghan Markle could make a pretty penny if she returned to Instagram.

“I would expect her to quickly become one of the most followed accounts on Instagram,” adviser Eric Schiffer revealed to the Daily Mail on Saturday.

“You have celebrities like the Kardashians who can command $1 million (NZ$1.69m) and up for a single post promoting a product. There is no reason Meghan couldn’t be earning those sorts of fees.”

Various insiders exclusively told Page Six a few weeks ago the Duchess of Sussex, 42, had reserved the Instagram handle @megan.

However, another source told the publisher rumours of Markle’s return to the social media sphere were far from true.

“How can she make money if she doesn’t even have Instagram and has no plans to have one?” the insider questioned rhetorically.

Is this Meghan Markle's new Instagram profile? Photo / Instagram

Representatives for Markle didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment.

However, if the royal does decide to make an Instagram profile in the future, Schiffer warned she “has to be careful” so as to not be seen “hawking every product under the sun”.

“She will align with quality brands and companies that are on point with her political and social beliefs,” he added.

The Instagram handle @meghan has already accumulated 820,000 followers, despite no posts being made yet.

In the past, insiders claimed the profile, which shares no information except for a placeholder photo of pink flowers, was made in tow with the Duchess of Sussex’s now-canned Spotify podcast Archetypes.

Meghan has been keeping things low-key with her husband Prince Harry and their two kids in Montecito, California. Photo / Getty Images

The Suits actress’ rumoured return to the platform also comes amid speculation the mum of two is planning her comeback to the big screen.

Markle - who has been keeping life with her husband Prince Harry and their kids in Montecito, California under wraps - signed with Hollywood talent agency WME in April.

“The agency will be focusing on building out her business ventures across multiple facets of the agency and its broader ecosystem, including film and television production, brand partnerships and more,” WME shared via Twitter - now X - at the time.

Meghan Markle as Rachel Zane in 'Suits'. Photo / USA Network

As for whats on the horizon for the actress-turned-royal, Schiffer thinks marketing herself on social media would be the “next logical step”.

While it is not known whether Markle is hoping to put herself in front of the camera again, one insider previously teased to Page Six that it is something nobody is “expecting.”

“Meghan and the team are working hard,” the source said.

“I think it will be surprising. It won’t be what everybody is expecting it to be - it will feel familiar to who Meghan is.”