Meghan Markle is set to launch a new project that is "genuine to who she is". Photo / Getty Images

Meghan Markle is said to be “preparing to launch a major new commercial venture” that is “genuine to who she is”, an insider has revealed.

The Duchess of Sussex has been making frequent appearances in the public eye of late, most recently being spotted attending Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour show at SoFi Stadium on Friday night with her husband, Prince Harry.

And now, insiders have claimed she is about to go public with a new project — adding that it is not the resurgence of her former lifestyle blog The Tig.

News of Meghan’s future plans comes after the Sussexes’ well-paid Spotify deal was axed.

The Daily Telegraph’s royal editor, Victoria Ward, said the venture will be “authentic” to the Duchess of Sussex, and her “imminent return to Instagram is surely connected”.

It was reported last month that the former Suits actor is preparing to “relaunch” herself on social media, with experts predicting Markle could see the whopping sum of US$1million ($1.68 million) per Instagram post.

Insiders say Meghan is about to go public with a new project. Photo / Getty Images

Close sources also have affirmed Harry and Meghan’s future endeavours will “reflect their differing professional interests and talents and are the result of significant thought about their future direction and careers”.

An insider said: ”They are both working on their own things. They are fully supportive of each other’s concepts and ideas, but they are different from one another, they have different meanings.’

Markle, whose last Instagram account with husband Prince Harry, @sussexroyal, had 9.4 million followers before it was deactivated in 2020 following the couple’s step back from royal duties, is said to be behind a new account named @meghan.

With the profile picture showing a garden of pink peonies — reportedly Meghan’s favourite flower — an insider close to her team confirmed: “Yes, that’s her. Expect an announcement very soon. She’s coming back.”

Many of Meghan’s friends have already followed the account, such as activist Mandana Dayani. Dayani formerly worked as the president of Archewell, Harry and Meghan’s foundation, until December last year.

Is this Meghan Markle's new Instagram profile? Photo / Instagram

An insider revealed to The Mail on Sunday: “Everyone in Hollywood is talking about the relaunch being imminent. Meghan has never made any secret of the fact she wants to return to Instagram.”

Before Markle’s royal wedding to Prince Harry in 2018, the former actor’s personal Instagram had garnered more than 3 million followers. Now, tens of thousands of fans have signed up to her now-discontinued blog The Tig.

Meghan first dropped a hint she was returning to the social media platform in an interview with The Cut last year, telling writer Allison P. Davis: “Do you want to know a secret? I’m getting back on Instagram.”

The royal’s “new” account already has gained 76,000 followers and experts say it could be an extremely lucrative move for the Duchess of Sussex.

Tens of thousands of fans have signed up to Meghan's now-discontinued blog The Tig. Photo / The Tig

Social media expert Eric Schiffer, who advises stars such as the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, ex-Disney actor Bella Thorne and the US Dragons’ Den cast members, revealed: “I don’t think Meghan coming back to Instagram will surprise anyone.

“She has a new talent manager and this is the next logical step.

“I would expect her to quickly become one of the most followed accounts on Instagram. You have celebrities like the Kardashians who can command US$1million ($1.68 million) and up for a single post promoting a product.

“There is no reason Meghan couldn’t be earning those sorts of fees.

“She has to be careful, as a duchess, to avoid being seen to be hawking every product under the sun. She will align with quality brands and companies that are on point with her political and social beliefs.”