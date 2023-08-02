Two of music's most iconic women hung out backstage with their kids. Photo / Getty Images

Two of music’s most iconic women snapped a picture last night - and it was a family affair for both.

Madonna attended Beyonce’s Renaissance World Tour show in East Rutherford, New Jersey on July 30, along with her children Mercy, 17, Stella and Estere, 10.

What’s more, the Like A Prayer songstress got a shoutout from Queen B herself, with the words “Queen Mother Madonna” printed across the show’s screen in giant pink letters.

Madonna was quick to share the special moment on Instagram, along with snaps of her and her kids in the crowd. She captioned the snaps, saying: “Thank you Queen B for your magnificent show. My daughters were enthralled! We love you!”

Beyonce paid tribute to Madonna during a remix of the song Break My Soul, screaming to her fans: “Big shout-out to the queen. Queen, mother, Madonna, we love you.”

Madonna attended the Renaissance World Tour concert with three of her kids. Photos / Instagram

Not only did Madonna get a touching tribute from the Crazy in Love singer while she was performing, Beyonce then invited the superstar backstage - along with her children. Madonna shared snapshots of the backstage moment with the superstar, which featured the Material Girl singer, her children, Beyonce and her daughter Rumi.

While Rumi’s older sister, Blue Ivy, is a major part of the show and dances in multiple songs throughout the concert, Rumi and her twin brother, Sir, aren’t so keen on the spotlight. However, the twins are only 6 years old.

The Renaissance world tour show was Madonna’s first public appearance since she returned from hospital in July. The popstar has since recovered, and wrote a touching statement on her Instagram page assuring fans that she was feeling much better and promised to reschedule her tour soon.

“My focus now is my health and getting stronger, and I assure you, I’ll be back with you as soon as I can! The current plan is to reschedule the North American leg of the tour and to begin in October in Europe. I couldn’t be more grateful for your care and support. Love, M,” she shared on July 10.

Madonna with her children Mercy, Stella and Estere and Beyonce with her daughter Rumi. Photo / Instagram

Insiders told TMZ at the time that the singer had been battling a fever for a month and refused to slow down as she prepared for her now-postponed Celebrations tour.

Sources close to her believe the fever was a sign of the infection and it got worse because it was left untreated.