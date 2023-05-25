The Duchess revealed a list of her “unladylike habits” in a resurfaced blog post. Photo / Getty Images

When Prince Harry put a ring on Meghan Markle’s finger in 2017, the Suits actress was forced to shut down her lifestyle blog The Tig.

Now, with her royal duties behind her and a new life in Montecito, rumours have been swirling that the Duchess of Sussex might be resuscitating the site.

The impending blog revival has warranted some snooping by fans, resulting in some of her most intimate posts resurfacing.

Just a few months before Meghan met the prince, she made a list of her New Year’s resolutions for 2016, which included leaving “unladylike habits” in the past.

Some of the Duchess’ goals for the year included running a marathon, giving up swearing and attempting to stop biting her nails.

However, Meghan allowed herself some room to fail, noting that she wouldn’t be hard on herself if she couldn’t stick to every resolution.

Meghan Markle’s lifestyle blog The Tig was shut down when she became engaged to her now-husband Prince Harry in 2017. Photo / The Tig

Other aims for the year included “approach life playfully” and “leave room for magic” — a mantra she learnt from her Suits co-star Gina Torres.

In a blog post she shared on her 33rd birthday, the now-Duchess of Sussex claimed that her “20s were brutal”, going on to reveal that she struggled to fit in during her teenage years, reports Daily Mail.

When detailing her high school experience, Markle claimed that her former school, Immaculate Heart, had cliques of “black girls and white girls, the Filipino and the Latina girls.

“Being bi-racial, I fell somewhere in between. So every day during lunch, I busied myself with meetings – French club, student body, whatever one could possibly do between noon and 1pm. — I was there,” she revealed.

Another post saw Markle praise her former friend Jessica Mulroney’s style.

Jessica Mulroney has opened up about life after her racism scandal. Photo / Getty Images

“She’s savvy and fashionable and très cool, and also va va va voom pritaaaaay,” Markle gushed about her Canadian friend.

“And here’s the other thing – she also happens to be an incredible stylist, clothing the likes of Canada’s First Lady, Sophie Trudeau,” Markle added.

Meghan recalled in a post, shared in January 2015, her audition for the hit drama Suits - and how she thought she had tanked it.

Formerly called Legal Minds, Markle auditioned for the show and believed she wouldn’t get a callback: “I kept forgetting my lines, I was distracted, and I blew it. Which sucks because I really wanted this one. I really like Rachel.”

Markle went on to play Rachel Zane in Suits for seven seasons from 2011 to 2018.

Gina Torres as Jessica Pearson, Rick Hoffmann as Louis Litt, Meghan Markle as Rachel Zane, Gabriel Macht as Harvey Specter, Patrick Adams as Mike Ross. Photo / Getty Images

She comforted herself by “eating [her] feelings”, specifically, a pizza.

Markle ended up getting a callback from the show’s producers, who asked her to look “more conservative, think hair pulled back and business attire” when she returned for the second round of auditions.

The actress bought a $45 (NZ$74) business attire outfit and headed to DryBar for a blowout.

“I had no idea that this late August morning of 2011 would change my life,” Markle admitted.

“That I would get the part. That I would live in a little apartment in Manhattan to shoot the pilot,” she added.

“That over a lunch of lentil salad and muhammara on Beverly Drive, I would get a call saying we were picked up. That I would film the series in Canada.”

Markle wrote in a The Tig post in 2014 about how she met her good friend and tennis champion, Serena Williams. The pair met at the Super Bowl in 2010 and allegedly “hit it off immediately.”

“So [we] began our friendship. She quickly became a confidante I would text when I was travelling, the friend I would rally around for her tennis matches, and the down-to-earth chick I was able to grab lunch with just a couple weeks ago in Toronto,” Markle said of the sports icon.

Meghan Markle, Serena Williams and Hannah Davis participate in the DirecTV Beach Bowl at Pier 40 on February 1, 2014 in New York City. Photo / Getty Images

In one of her last posts before shutting down The Tig for good, the actress looked back on her life, revealing that it was only a decade ago that she “had $40 in my bank account.”

She went on to reflect that, ten years ago, she “could barely book an audition and that my circle of friends was even smaller.”

Markle went on to express her gratitude for the opportunities she had been given, adding: “But even then, without all the pomp and circumstance, I made time to celebrate my life.”



