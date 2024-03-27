Meghan Markle has applied for a trademark for the initials of her lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard. Photo / AP

Meghan Markle has applied for a trademark for the initials of her lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard. Photo / AP

Meghan Markle will sell all kinds of products through her new lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard.

Meghan launched the brand with a return to Instagram recently, sharing several tiles to reveal its name in gold lettering, alongside a video of herself arranging white roses and cooking in her kitchen.

The page has more than 500,000 followers, but has not shared any other content, while the American Riviera Orchard website includes just the logo and a call to sign up to a waiting list.

It’s now been revealed that Meghan has lodged documents to trademark the initials ARO, along with an extensive list of items she hopes to sell through the brand.

The Sun reports that those items include chicken feed, cosmetics, dog shampoo, soaps, bath oils and salts, as well as kitchen items from cookbooks and jams to cutlery, table linen and drinking glasses.

According to sources, the brand will concentrate on offering home, garden, food and lifestyle products.

Page Six has also reported that Meghan’s next step is to host a food and lifestyle show on Netflix to further expand the brand.

It comes months after the former actress revealed that she was set to work on another podcast after Archetypes was cancelled after just one season.

Meghan Markle has applied for a trademark for the initials of her lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard. Photo / AP

The latest deal, with US podcast network Lemonada Media, was confirmed in February this year.

“I’m proud to now be able to share that I am joining the brilliant team at Lemonada to continue my love of podcasting,” she announced at the time, adding that she was set to host a new series as well as re-release her former podcast.

“Being able to support a female-founded company with a roster of thought-provoking and highly entertaining podcasts is a fantastic way to kick off 2024.

Meghan and Harry have been busy with several different ventures since they moved to the US. Photo / Getty Images

“Our plan to re-release Archetypes so that more people can now have access to it, as well as launching a dynamic new podcast are well in the works.

“I’m so eager to be able to share it soon, and am overjoyed to be joining the Lemonada family.”

It came several months after her deal with Spotify was canned.



