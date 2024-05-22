Meghan Markle is preparing to launch her lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard. Photo / AP

Meghan Markle was reportedly upset over the initial backlash to her new lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard.

She first revealed the project in March this year, hinting at the products she would sell through the brand with a video of herself cooking in her Montecito kitchen and picking roses in her garden, reports the Mirror UK.

It was then confirmed the new business would offer homewares and kitchen products, including oils, jams, nut butters, furnishings and home fragrances.

The logo and crest for Meghan Markle's lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard. Photo / Instagram

Now, royal expert Tom Quinn says the Duchess of Sussex would have been left “in tears” by how the brand has been perceived so far - particularly the backlash over her jam.

“The one fly in the ointment is Meghan’s new internet brand, American Riviera Orchard. Meghan was in tears when the brand launched and her new jam was widely mocked for being expensive and nothing special,” he told the outlet.

“She has reached the point now where she thinks that anything and everything she does will be unfairly criticised,” the royal author explained.

“Like her husband, she feels that people are unfairly picking on her - she cannot understand why people don’t admire her work.”

He went on to imply she was unprepared for negative feedback once the products are available for purchase later this year as she is “especially sensitive about any criticism of her luxurious lifestyle in the US”.

Before the brand officially goes live, Markle is reportedly planning a series of media interviews with “specially selected” journalists, as well as chat show and podcast appearances to build hype and drive sales.

It comes after she shared the brand’s logo on Instagram, revealing its name in gold lettering alongside a video of herself arranging white roses and cooking in her kitchen.

It was then revealed Markle has lodged documents to trademark the initials ARO, along with an extensive list of items she hopes to sell through the brand.

American Riviera Orchard's strawberry jam. Photo / @Tracy Robbins

The Sun reports those items include chicken feed, cosmetics, dog shampoo, soaps, bath oils and salts, as well as kitchen items from cookbooks and jams to cutlery, table linen and drinking glasses.

Page Six has also reported Markle’s next step is to host a food and lifestyle show on Netflix to further expand the brand.