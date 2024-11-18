Warning: This article discusses miscarriage
Miranda Kerr has opened up about suffering a heartbreaking miscarriage.
The 41-year-old model is mum to Flynn, 13, with her ex Orlando Bloom, as well as three boys with her businessman husband Evan Spiegel and she’s revealed her youngest son Pierre - who was born in February - was a “rainbow baby” as the couple previously suffered the devastating loss of another boy.
During an appearance on the Not Alone podcast, Kerr spoke about being mum to four boys and added: “I was always in my heart of hearts happy regardless of the gender and I also actually had a miscarriage and it was a boy as well. So that was technically my fifth boy. My son now is my fifth boy technically. He’s a rainbow baby and he’s so sweet, but each of them was so different.”
Kerr went on to explain she was “very naive” during her first pregnancy and with every subsequent baby she became more “knowledgeable” but also “more concerned” about something going wrong.