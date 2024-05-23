Voyager 2023 media awards
Pregnancy loss: Kiwi writer’s journey to motherhood after 10 miscarriages

By Rebecca Barry Hill
6 mins to read
Writer Rebecca Barry Hill tells the Herald about her journey to motherhood after recurrent pregnancy loss.

WARNING: This article discusses pregnancy loss which some readers may find distressing

Recurrent pregnancy loss affects 1 per cent of reproductive-aged women, including writer Rebecca Barry Hill who lost 10 pregnancies – and had a

