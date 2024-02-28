Miranda Kerr was granted an exemption to isolate at the luxury, multimillion-dollar Hunter Valley property. Photo / File

Miranda Kerr was granted an exemption to isolate at the luxury, multimillion-dollar Hunter Valley property. Photo / File

Former Victoria’s Secret Angel Miranda Kerr and Snapchat founder Evan Spiegel have announced some exciting news on Instagram today, with another baby being added to the brood.

Today, the Aussie model shared the happy news she and her husband Evan Spiegel have welcomed their third child together, Pierre.

“We are overjoyed by the arrival of our little ray of sunshine, Pierre Kerr Spiegel,” she revealed on Snapchat and Instagram.

“We couldn’t be more excited to welcome our fourth son into our family. Feeling so very blessed.”

The new addition means the model is now a mum of four.

Kerr and Spiegel, who is one of the co-creators of Snapchat, announced the pregnancy on the app in August 2023, revealing the former Victoria’s Secret Angel was pregnant with her fourth child.

“So excited to announce baby number 4,” she wrote, adding in another slide that she was expecting her fourth son.

The model could be seen cradling her bare tummy in a cropped white top and blue jeans.

In January 2011, Kerr gave birth to her first son, Flynn, whom she shares with ex-husband Orlando Bloom. The pair split two years later. Kerr and Bloom have co-parented the now-12-year-old since parting ways.

Miranda Kerr announced her fourth pregnancy Friday on Snapchat. Photo / Miranda Kerr

The KORA Organics founder wed entrepreneur Spiegel in May 2017 and gave birth to her second son, Hart, 5, and Myles, 4, in 2018 and 2019 respectively.

Last year, Kerr told People her little ones were “kind-hearted and good-mannered” children.

She gushed Flynn, Myles and Hart all have very “different personalities,” adding, “They just bring something to the table that’s just unique to them”.

When Flynn, Kerr’s eldest son, became a big brother to Daisy, daughter of Bloom and fiancee Katy Perry, in 2020, the model congratulated her ex and his beau.

“I’m so happy for you guys,” she shared at the time. “Can’t wait to meet her.”

Kerr gets along well with Roar songstress Perry, even quipping while on the Moments With Candace Parker podcast in 2021 that she “love[s] her more than” Bloom, whom she views as “an annoying brother”.

She added, “We go on holidays together. We celebrate all the important milestones together.”