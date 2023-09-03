Miranda Kerr is expecting her fourth child.

The supermodel, 40, who has sons Hart, 5, and Myles, 3, with her Snapchat founder husband Evan Spiegel, 33, as well as her boy Flynn, 12, with ex-husband Orlando Bloom, 46, took to her partner’s platform on Friday to reveal she was expecting again.

She posted an image of her side-on showing her baby bump with the message: “So excited to announce baby 4.”

And the Australian followed it up with a second image of her cradling her bare stomach with the message: “And it’s a boy.”

Kerr and Spiegel recently hinted in a joint interview with Vogue Australia they were planning to expand their family, with the model telling the magazine: “I just love being a mother and I always wanted three boys, so I feel really blessed that I have three healthy boys. I feel like I’m open, so we’ll see what God decides.”

The couple got hitched in May 2017 and had their first son Myles two years later.

Miranda Kerr announced her fourth pregnancy Friday on Snapchat. Photo / Miranda Kerr

They said at the time of his arrival in a statement to People: “We are overjoyed at the arrival of Myles and so appreciate everyone’s kind words and wishes during this special time.”We couldn’t be more excited to welcome our beautiful son into our family.”

Kerr’s second pregnancy with Spiegel was a rollercoaster as she was stricken by bouts of crippling morning sickness and erratic moods.

She said about the experience: “I suffered quite a lot of morning sickness and I was on bed rest for a little while, then I pinched a nerve in my neck.

“Every woman is different. For some reason... with each three of my pregnancies, I’ve been super nauseous and a little more sensitive.”

Kerr shot to global stardom after being spotted aged only 13, when she won a modelling contest run by Dolly Magazine.

She went on to become Australia’s first Victoria’s Secret Angel in 2007, and says she co-parents with Bloom, who has been with singer Katy Perry, 38, since 2015, as part of a “modern family” set-up.