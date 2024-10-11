Advertisement
Australian supermodel Miranda Kerr reveals proctitis, IBS health battle

news.com.au
2 mins to read
Miranda Kerr has got candid about her health. Photo / Getty Images

Miranda Kerr has opened up about her secret, six-year battle with a debilitating health condition.

In an interview with beauty site Get the Gloss, the Australian supermodel shared she’d been diagnosed with proctitis, a form of irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), while pregnant with her second son, Hart.

“It’s an auto-immune thing and they don’t necessarily have the answers to why [it happens], which is frustrating,” Kerr said.

According to a recent colonoscopy, the 41-year-old said she’s now in remission from the condition, inflammation of the lining of the rectum (at the lower end of the large intestine).

The mother-of-four – who has three sons with her husband, Snapchat founder Evan Spiegel, and shares her eldest son, Flynn, with ex-husband, Orlando Bloom – said she drank one litre of celery juice each day to improve her gut health.

The vegetable, known for its anti-inflammatory properties, has a dedicated drawer in Kerr’s fridge, she said, adding she’s encouraged Spiegel and Flynn to make it a daily habit as well.

“I kind of enforce it, but my husband always has his coffee first – he’s like, nothing is gonna take me away from my coffee,” Kerr joked.

Kerr, who grew up in the rural NSW town of Gunnedah, is now based in Los Angeles with Spiegel and their family.

The couple welcomed their youngest son, Pierre, in February this year.

“We are overjoyed by the arrival of our little ray of sunshine, Pierre Kerr Spiegel,” she wrote on Snapchat and Instagram at the time.

“We couldn’t be more excited to welcome our fourth son into our family. Feeling so very blessed.”

Kerr gave birth to their other sons, Hart and Myles, in 2018 and 2019, respectively.

