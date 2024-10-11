Miranda Kerr has got candid about her health. Photo / Getty Images

Miranda Kerr has opened up about her secret, six-year battle with a debilitating health condition.

In an interview with beauty site Get the Gloss, the Australian supermodel shared she’d been diagnosed with proctitis, a form of irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), while pregnant with her second son, Hart.

“It’s an auto-immune thing and they don’t necessarily have the answers to why [it happens], which is frustrating,” Kerr said.

According to a recent colonoscopy, the 41-year-old said she’s now in remission from the condition, inflammation of the lining of the rectum (at the lower end of the large intestine).

The mother-of-four – who has three sons with her husband, Snapchat founder Evan Spiegel, and shares her eldest son, Flynn, with ex-husband, Orlando Bloom – said she drank one litre of celery juice each day to improve her gut health.