Supermodel Miranda Kerr busted breaching quarantine rules

Miranda Kerr was granted an exemption to isolate at the luxury, multimillion-dollar Hunter Valley property. Photo / File

Australian supermodel Miranda Kerr was slapped with an official warning after police caught the star breaching quarantine rules.

According to the Daily Telegraph, the model and entrepreneur was granted an exemption to isolate at the luxury, multimillion-dollar Hunter Valley property late last year instead of in hotel quarantine to allow her to visit a sick relative in palliative care.

But it is understood her movements breached that exemption, and New South Wales Police were seen visiting the property late last year to issue the warning.

At the time, Kerr was completing a 14-day quarantine period with her husband, Snapchat founder husband Evan Spiegel.

Police confirmed to the Telegraph that Kerr was permitted to leave the property for a specific purpose – presumably, to visit the relative – but that she was "required to complete a notification process prior to leaving the address", which she failed to do.

The matter is believed to have been a misunderstanding on Kerr's part.

Quarantine rant

Meanwhile Australian tennis player Bernard Tomic's girlfriend Vanessa Sierra has delivered a stinging response after being criticised for detailing her experiences in hotel quarantine ahead of the Australian Open.

The social media and OnlyFans sensation shared an intimate view of the couple's quarantine room, revealing they have been stuck inside playing video games up to 11 hours a day.

In a video, Sierra also complained about the food that'd been provided, as well as other hardships, bemoaning the lack of access to a professional hairdresser.

"This is the worst part of quarantine: I don't wash my own hair. I've never washed my own hair. It's just not something that I do. I normally have hairdressers that do it twice a week for me, so this is the situation that we're dealing with," Sierra said.

Vanessa Sierra shared how she and boyfriend Bernard Tomic have been stuck inside playing video games up to 11 hours a day. Photo / news.com.au

Sierra faced a backlash on Monday evening, including from Aussie tennis star Nick Kyrgios who tweeted: "I don't mind Bernie but his Mrs obviously has no perspective, ridiculous scenes."

But Sierra has hit back over the "s*** show", declaring she was misrepresented and detailing her recent charity efforts during Covid.

"It's easy to take something out of context when you take 2 sentences out of a 10 minute vlog, and throw it in a negative news story on mainstream media amidst tennis player complaints about their mandatory quarantine," she wrote on Instagram on Tuesday night.

"My vlog is irrelevant to the above complaints. Social media is my full time work and daily vlogs on YouTube are a part of this, I'm real, honest and raw and show things as they are.

"Watching the snippets, as an outsider on Channel 7's twisted story with no idea of who I am, what I do, or having watched any of my previous vlogs of course it's going to look bad. How could it not? You can shape anything to look bad with a bit of cutting and merging into a negative news story.

"Had these same people watched my vlog without 7's influence, I'm sure they would've seen my video as tongue in cheek and light-hearted, and found it somewhat interesting to have this preview of our lives.

"People who know me know I'm not one to complain. And yes. I will make jokes to brighten a mentally challenging situation."

In the video Vanessa Sierra complained about the food served to her vegan boyfriend Bernard Tomic. Photo / news.com.au

That spray came after an earlier social media update on Monday, where Sierra hit out.

"You guys are the true definitions of class clowns on a witch hunt and if I want to laugh about how bad my hair is in quarantine I unapologetically will. Have a cry," she posted.

The saga took a nasty turn when Sierra said she started receiving death threats. "I didn't realise how many idiots are in the world," she wrote.

Earlier, Sierra said she had abandoned the hotel's menu and been ordering Uber Eats instead, "because the food is s**t".

She said nobody had cleaned their room, they didn't get fresh sheets, and were forced to wash their dinner plates in the bathroom sink.

Despite other players being able to hit tennis balls against walls and windows in their hotel rooms in videos posted to social media, Sierra said their "tight space" only allowed for "minimal yoga".

She said they spent about 11 hours a day playing video games.

"I played Pokemon for 11 hours straight yesterday and I think 12 hours straight the day before," Sierra said.

"Bernard's been playing World of Warcraft for about the same time I've been playing Pokemon.

"It's sort of all we've got as an option."

Bernard Tomic and Vanessa Sierra's hotel room only allowed for "minimal yoga". Photo / news.com.au

Sierra explained Tomic was a vegan and his meals were regularly not properly catered, and the couple had been spending "up to A$200 a day on food".

"It's real hit and miss, sometimes the food is good, sometimes it's not, so we'd rather order our own food," she said.

She also said both of Tomic's scheduled training sessions had been cancelled "last minute".

"The point of the bubble is you're supposed to stay in the hotel room, during the day you're allowed out to the training site, to the gym … but there were a couple of positive Covid-19 cases on a couple of the planes and that's pretty much delayed everything," Sierra said.

"It's really frustrating because we're stuck in this room with no air, no training.

"A lot of people are saying 'it was your choice to travel and that's why you're in quarantine'; well we had to leave Australia to do the qualifying match, to play in the Australian Open."

The Australian Open is scheduled to start on February 8.