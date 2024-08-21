Another added, “Your boy is catching up with you.” A third added, “Some father & son time I love to see it”.
While the actor mostly keeps details of his private life private, when he was promoting his appearance in the Peppa Pig wedding special earlier this year, the SAG Award winner gave some insight into family time.
“Family time is, for me, a meal together. Sitting down at a table.”
He added, “It is going out on a walk or going on an adventure. It’s games, it’s play. It’s connection. It’s holding hands and hugging. And telling people you love them a lot.”
It comes afterDaisy Dove made her first public appearance in November to attend her mum’s Las Vegas residency concert.
She was then seen in the crowd during the taping of American Idol - where Perry, 39, used to be a host. The outing adorably coincided with America’s Mother’s Day celebrations.
The blonde-haired-brown-eyed toddler could be seen smiling adorably as she sat with her dad.