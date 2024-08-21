The father-son duo, who are almost the same height, were looking at a Porsche while they attended California’s Monterey Car Week.

Other pictures posted in the carousel included Bloom posing with a series of cars, with the final image showing he and Flynn walking through the event.

They could be seen wearing near-matching outfits: dark pants, a white top, and a navy cap.

Many fans took to the comment section to gush over the father and son’s day out, with one person writing, “Love to see you spending quality time with your son. Porsche rock. I love mine.”

Another added, “Your boy is catching up with you.” A third added, “Some father & son time I love to see it”.

Flynn Bloom has remained mostly out of the spotlight, making only rare outings since his birth in 2011. Photo / Getty Image

While the actor mostly keeps details of his private life private, when he was promoting his appearance in the Peppa Pig wedding special earlier this year, the SAG Award winner gave some insight into family time.

“Family time is, for me, a meal together. Sitting down at a table.”

He added, “It is going out on a walk or going on an adventure. It’s games, it’s play. It’s connection. It’s holding hands and hugging. And telling people you love them a lot.”

It comes afterDaisy Dove made her first public appearance in November to attend her mum’s Las Vegas residency concert.

She was then seen in the crowd during the taping of American Idol - where Perry, 39, used to be a host. The outing adorably coincided with America’s Mother’s Day celebrations.

The blonde-haired-brown-eyed toddler could be seen smiling adorably as she sat with her dad.

Daisy and Orlando in the American Idol audience tonight. 🥹 pic.twitter.com/IFBMxCpkiT — Katy Perry Today (@todaykatyp) May 13, 2024

Wearing a Cinderella dress for the show’s Disney-themed night, Daisy quickly caught fans’ attention due to how much she looked like her famous mum.

“Omg Daisy’s got her mama’s look,” one person wrote on X while another wrote “beautiful like her mom”.

Others were taken aback by how big the toddler has become, with one person exclaiming, “she’s so big now!” Another added, “Daisy’s really grown!”