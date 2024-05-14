Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry welcomed their first child together in 2020. Photo / AP

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom’s daughter, Daisy, has made a rare public appearance.

The A-listers have largely kept their 3-year-old daughter out of the spotlight, however, she made a very special appearance on TV over the weekend to celebrate Mother’s Day.

Attending the taping of American Idol - where Perry, 39, is a host, the blonde-haired-brown-eyed toddler could be seen smiling adorably as she sat with her dad, 47.

Daisy and Orlando in the American Idol audience tonight. 🥹 pic.twitter.com/IFBMxCpkiT — Katy Perry Today (@todaykatyp) May 13, 2024

Wearing a Cinderella dress for the show’s Disney-themed night, Daisy quickly caught fans’ attention due to how much she looked like her famous mum.

“Omg Daisy’s got her mama’s look,” one person wrote on X while another wrote “beautiful like her mom”.

Others were taken aback by how big the toddler has become, with one person exclaiming, “she’s so big now!” Another added, “Daisy’s really grown!”

Daisy made her first public appearance last November when she watched the final show in Perry’s Las Vegas residency, Play.

It comes after Perry took to Instagram over the weekend to express her emotions about Mother’s Day. Addressing her 207 million followers, the Firework singer said: “Today I told my mother that the day I realised how much she loved me is the day I had my own daughter, Daisy Dove … there is nothing like a mother’s love … never take it for granted.

“Happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers and caretakers - any way you come.”

Daisy Bloom made her first public appearance at Katy Perry's last Las Vegas show in November 2023. Photo / X, @itsmeIsaacB

Perry and Bloom - who also fathers 13-year-old son, Flynn, with his ex-wife, Miranda Kerr - first met in 2016. The following year they announced they were taking a break from their relationship, however rekindled their romance shortly after and announced their engagement in 2019.

Perry revealed she was pregnant in a music video released in March 2020, for the song Never Worn White.

The couple announced the birth of their first child in an Instagram post. They wrote, “We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter.”

In 2021, the singer gave insight into life as a mum, telling her fans “She changed my life and still continues to change my life.” She continued to say that being a mother is “the best job in the world”.