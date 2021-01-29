'She changed my life': Katy Perry on motherhood

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have been together since 2016. Photo / Getty Images

Katy Perry says being a mother has encouraged her to be "ever more present".

The 'Smile' singer welcomed her first child, daughter Daisy Dove Bloom, with fiance Orlando Bloom into the world in August, and she's opened up on how much her little girl has "changed" her life.

Speaking on Instagram Live, Katy began: "She changed my life and still continues to change my life."

The 36-year-old pop star gushed that being a mother is "the best job in the world".

She continued: "I think that you realise that when you become a mother ... you just have to focus on being a mom. And it's not because you don't love other people, it's not because of anything besides you just want to be a great mom.

"So a lot of stuff falls away when you become a mom and it is the best job in the world. I highly recommend it when you're ready."

Having her own child made the 'Teenage Dream' hitmaker realise just how quick time goes by and has made her "value" every moment a whole lot more.

She added: "I see my daughter change so much in the past five months and looking back at photos it's like, 'Whoa.'

"You see time in human form and it's like … Now she's got chunky cheeks.

"In a way, it's really encouraged me to be even more present and to value every day. And all we have is this moment. That's what's promised is this moment and nothing else."

The 'Part of Me' singer recently opened up about being a working mom and insisted Daisy will always be the "most important thing" in her life.

She explained: "She'll always be the No. 1 most important thing ever, naturally. But I love being a working mom. I don't think there's anything negative about it. It's like, 'Wow, you can do that and that?' All right! That's a woman, you know?"