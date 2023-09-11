Will Meghan still play a role in Harry's Invictus Games? Photo / AP

Meghan Markle’s role in Prince Harry’s Invictus Games is in doubt after she appears to have been removed from the media schedule.

As the Games officially kicked off over this past weekend, the official Invictus Games guide implied that the Duchess of Sussex would “take to the stage” for the closing ceremony, reports the Daily Mail.

But in a separate listing of the schedule on the website, Meghan’s role appears to be missing. That “detailed schedule” implies that she will be replaced by presenter Hadnet Tesfai.





The since-deleted paragraph said that Meghan would “take to the stage to host the intimate and moving glimpse into the extraordinary journeys of the Invictus Games competitors’. Sources told the Daily Mail that the information had been uploaded by mistake.

It comes after Prince Harry welcomed competitors and onlookers at the sporting event’s opening ceremony.

The Duke of Sussex, 38, appeared at the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games this week where he spoke to thousands of competitors and their families in Dusseldorf, Germany, and revealed a piece of insider information.

During his 10-minute-long speech, the California-based royal, welcomed Colombia, Israel and Nigeria – just some of the new nations joining the international multi-sport event – and made a cheeky quip about his wife, Meghan, 42.

The mother of two wasn’t present at the games, but made an appearance in Harry’s speech as he told fans: “Now, I’m not saying we play favourites in our home, but since my wife discovered she’s of Nigerian descent, it’s likely to get a little bit more competitive this year,” he joked.

The comment is a reference to Meghan’s genealogy test she took years ago which revealed her ethnicity to be 43 per cent Nigerian.

Meghan is set to join Prince Harry at the Games later on this week - though the couple’s two children Prince Archie, four, and Princess Lilibet, two, are reportedly remaining at home in California.

Prince Harry’s Netflix documentary Heart of Invictus, which was filmed during last year’s Invictus Games at the Hague in the Netherlands, landed on the streaming platform last month.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry appear together at the 2017 Invictus Games. Photo / Getty Images

Meghan features only briefly in the five-part documentary.

Last year amid the Games, the Duchess of Sussex took to the stage to congratulate the competitors and their families, before welcoming Prince Harry to the stage.

The Invictus Games are currently taking place in Germany and come after Harry had a brief visit to the UK where he attended the annual WellChild Awards and surprised royal fans when he visited the late Queen’s grave at St George’s Chapel one year after her death.

King Charles and Prince William reportedly did not meet with the Prince as they had “no time in the diary” to see him according to sources who spoke to Mail On Sunday.

The monarch is currently in the Scottish Highlands, enjoying a private break from royal duties, and was spotted driving near Balmoral last week.



