Prince Harry made time to visit his grandmother's final resting place on a flying visit to the UK for the WellChild Awards. Photo / AP

Prince Harry appears to have visited the Queen’s grave at St George’s Chapel to pay his respects on the 1-year anniversary of his grandmother’s death.

Harry has already left the UK and landed in Germany after a brief visit to London for the WellChild Awards, reports The Sun.

The Duke of Sussex, 38, looked sombre as he was photographed leaving the chapel in Windsor after arriving in London alone.

Prince Harry at Windsor castle 👀 pic.twitter.com/Nylo73PBcG — Alexis🏅 #InvictusGames (@ArchewellBaby) September 8, 2023

The trip marks the first time Harry has returned to the UK since the King’s coronation in May - and royal fans were surprised to spot him leaving Windsor Castle, presumably after paying his respects to his grandmother.

It’s understood several other members of the royal family have paid tribute individually at the chapel, where the Queen rests alongside her father and mother, her sister Margaret and her beloved husband Prince Philip.

The chapel holds both bittersweet and happy memories for Harry - it’s where he married Meghan Markle in 2018.

While Harry left St George’s Chapel alone, his father Charles and stepmother Camilla are in Scotland, joined by the late Queen Elizabeth’s niece and nephew Lady Sarah Chatto and the Earl of Snowdon.

Prince William and the Princess of Wales attended a private church service in honour of the Queen’s life at St David’s Cathedral.

Following the service, they met people from the community in the cloister. It’s believed they have not seen Harry, who has been in London, as William was busy with royal duties in Bournemouth - 100 miles away.

It comes after Harry paid tribute to the Queen at the WellChild Awards.

“As you know I was unable to attend the awards last year as my grandmother passed away,” he told onlookers.

“As you also probably also know she would have been the first person to insist that I still come to be with you all instead of going to her.

“And that’s precisely why I know exactly one year on that she’s looking down on us tonight, happy we are together – continuing to spotlight such an incredible community.”

Harry arrived in Scotland too late last year to say his goodbyes to his grandmother. Since then, he’s only returned to Britain a few times.

King Charles recorded a speech in tribute to his mother, releasing it alongside one of his favourite photos of her.

He recalled with “great affection her long life, devoted service and all she meant to so many of us”.

“I am deeply grateful, too, for the love and support that has been shown to my wife and myself during this year as we do our utmost to be of service to you all,” he added.



