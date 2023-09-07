Prince Harry made his first public appearance upon his return to London – without his wife, Meghan – ahead of the anniversary of the Queen’s death. Photo / Getty Images

Prince Harry made his first public appearance upon his return to London – without his wife, Meghan – ahead of the anniversary of the Queen’s death. Photo / Getty Images

Prince Harry has finally returned home - without his wife Meghan Markle in tow - but allegedly has no plans to see his father and brother while in London.

On Thursday, the Duke of Sussex flew into the British capital from the US for the WellChild awards - the day before the first-year anniversary of his grandmother the Queen’s death.

It also comes just a few days before the prince celebrates his 39th birthday on September 15.

Harry was teary-eyed in his speech at the awards as he recalled a year passing since the Queen’s death.

“As you know, I was unable to attend the awards last year as my grandmother passed away,” he said.

“As you also probably also know, she would have been the first person to insist that I still come to be with you all instead of going to her.

Matt James, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Craig Hatch and Sally Jackson attend the 2023 WellChild Awards at The Hurlingham Club. Photo / Getty Images

“And that’s precisely why I know exactly one year on that she’s looking down on us tonight.”

He went on to say that he was “acutely aware of the joys and challenges of parenting”.

The Duke of Sussex has been a patron of the non-profit charity for 15 years and was set to hang out with the award-winners and their families at The Hurlingham Club.

While at the awards, Harry told one family that his spouse Meghan was “very upset that she couldn’t be here” - in the lead-up to a “busy week” for the pair, who will host the Invictus Games next week in Dusseldorf, Germany.

However, while Harry will be in London for the next few days, he is not expected to visit his family - with a Palace source revealing that his father King Charles has “no time in the diary” to see his estranged son.

The monarch is currently in the Scottish Highlands, enjoying a private break from royal duties, and was spotted driving near Balmoral today.

A younger Prince Charles, Prince William and Prince Harry visit Glen Muick on the Balmoral Castle Estate. Photo / Getty Images

What’s more, it appears a reunion between Harry and his brother Prince William is not likely, according to the same Palace insider.

The Prince of Wales is said to have not been in contact with his younger brother for months and was spotted today in Bournemouth - 100 miles away - while on royal duties.

Prince William appeared cheerful at the royal engagement – even scoring a cheeky kiss from football icon Paul Gascoigne.

Prince William kissed by football legend Paul Gascoigne!



Today is the one-year anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II’s passing - with the long-reigning monarch dying “peacefully” on September 8, 2022.

King Charles and his wife Queen Camilla are said to be honouring the Queen’s life and marking the anniversary of her death at Balmoral with the family.

Harry is reportedly not expected to travel to Scotland for the intimate family get-together.

Meghan Markle is not in the UK with her husband. Photo / Getty Images

Harry’s trip to London marks the first time he has returned to the UK since his father’s coronation in May - however his wife, former Suits actress Meghan Markle, is not expected to join him during his European visit.

Her attendance at the Invictus Games is also in doubt after she was deleted from the sporting event’s schedule.

Prince Harry and Meghan were spotted at Beyonce’s Renaissance tour. Photo / Twitter

Harry is not said to have brought his kids, Archie and Lilibet, on his London visit.

The past few weeks have been busy for the Montecito royals, with the pair being spotted on the first night of Beyonce’s Renaissance tour.

Snaps from the concert showed the Prince looking bored and unenthused in their private box, while his wife danced and and sang along.

The duke has also been spotted at events without Meghan. The father-of-two appeared thrilled while watching Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami win at LAFC.

Prince Harry reacts during a match between Inter Miami CF and Los Angeles Football Club at BMO Stadium. Photo / Getty Images

Harry was said to be a “giddy schoolboy” as he watched the game, despite his wife not being by his side.

Harry’s frequent appearances come a week after his first solo Netflix series hit screens - and failed to make the top ten.

In the documentary-style show, the prince launched a fresh attack on the royal family, claiming he had “no support structure” to help him deal with the untimely death of his mum at the young age of 12.

Heart of Invictus is the latest show to be produced from Harry and Meghan’s £80 million (NZ$170m) deal with the streaming giant. Unfortunately, the series didn’t see the success of their last project, Harry & Meghan.

The six-part series tells the inspirational stories of war-injured soldiers who are taking part in the 2022 Invictus Games and marks the duke’s first solo docuseries project with Netflix.



