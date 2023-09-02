The Sussexes have been spotted letting their hair down at Beyoncé’s Renaissance world tour in California. Photos / X

These former royals were Crazy in Love at Queen Bey’s show.

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle were spotted attending Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour show at SoFi Stadium in California on Friday night, an insider has revealed to Page Six.

In a snap shared on X - formerly Twitter- the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were seen enjoying the concert from a private box, Page Six reports.

Markle — who stood next to her husband and in the row behind her mum, Doria Ragland — followed the Single Ladies singer’s request for all concert attendees to wear silver to the concert for her birthday. The former Suits actress rocked a sequin silver pencil skirt and a white tank top.

Harry also dressed the part, donning what seemed to be a silver blazer over a grey T-shirt and a pair of white trousers.

This isn’t the first time the royals have crossed paths with the Partition songstress.

Prince Harry, and Meghan meets cast and crew, including Beyonce as they attend the European Premiere of Disney's "The Lion King". Photo / Images

The Sussexes were seen chatting away to the singer and her husband Jay-Z at The Lion King’s London premiere in 2019 - where the couples officially met for the first time.

During the foursome’s catch-up, Beyoncé dubbed Markle “my princess” and the two got along like a house on fire, hugging and chatting about their children.

What’s more, Beyoncé publicly praised Meghan’s courage two years later following her Oprah Winfrey interview. During the bombshell TV special, the former actress detailed her racist experience during her time within the royal family.

“Thank you Meghan for your courage and leadership,” the singer shared on her website back in March 2021 alongside a snap from their London meeting. “We are all strengthened and inspired by you.”

Beyoncé and the Run This Town rapper also showed their support for the Duchess of Sussex when they took a picture in front of a Mona Lisa-esque painting of Meghan wearing pearls while accepting their Brit Award for the couple’s Ape S**t video, which they won Best International Group for.

“In honour of Black History Month, we bow down to one of our Melanated Monas,” the Carters wrote in the caption of their 2019 Instagram post. “Congrats on your pregnancy! We wish you so much joy.”

Meghan was pregnant with her son Prince Archie at the time. She and her husband later on welcomed their second child, daughter Princess Lilibet in June 2021, shortly after leaving the UK and closing the chapter on royal life.

Harry and Meghan now live in Montecito, California with their two children following the couple’s fallout with the Monarchy and have been seemingly enjoying the California concert circuit.

Last month, Page Six reported that the Duchess of Sussex attended Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in Inglewood, California, and was spotted in tow with Harry at Jack Johnson’s Santa Barbara performance October last year.



